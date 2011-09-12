Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Sept 12 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Brookfield Office Properties Inc has purchased
the Three Bethesda Metro Center office building in Bethesda,
Maryland, from the Meridian Group for $150.1
million.
** Joe Lewis, the Bahamas-based currency trader and owner of
Tottenham Hotspur, has made an offer approach for British pubs
and restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers through his
Piedmont investment vehicle.
** Deutsche Boerse (DB1Gn.DE) said on Monday it had received
approval for its $9 billion acquisition of NYSE Euronext
from Germany's Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin), clearing
another hurdle in a process expected to be completed by the end
of this year.
** Mosaid Technologies said it is exploring a
number of alternatives to Wi-Lan Inc's C$480 million
buyout offer, and said the suitor had made some inaccurate
statements about Mosaid's operations last week.
** Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corp said it will
buy Ascension Orthopedics Inc for about $65 million in cash to
enter the shoulder implants market.
** French retail and luxury group PPR confirmed it
was in talks to acquire family-owned Italian tailor Brioni and
added there was a risk the recent drying up of the debt market
could affect the disposal of its mail order business Redcats.
** Cerberus Capital Management LP said economic
instability triggered its decision to end a $1.12 billion
purchase deal with bankrupt hotel operator Innkeepers USA Trust
.
** U.S. group Colfax is to buy British toolmaker
Charter International for an agreed 1.53 billion pounds
($2.4 billion) in cash and shares, after beating off rival
bidder Melrose with a 910 pence per share offer.
** HSBC Holdings Plc has launched the sale
of its non-life insurance business, sources told Reuters on
Monday, a global division worth about $1 billion and now part of
the bank's plan to strip away non-core units.
** McGraw-Hill Companies Inc said on Monday it would
separate into two public companies, one focused on global
markets and the other on education, pleasing investors who had
been pushing for the company to split its businesses.
** FriendFinder Networks Inc , the publisher of adult
magazine Penthouse, said it will buy social commerce website
JigoCity for up to $65 million in stock and warrants, to tap
into fast-growing social networking markets like China and
Asia-Pacific.
** QR Energy LP said it will buy some oil and
natural gas properties across the United States from its sponsor
Quantum Resources Fund for $577 million.
** Wireless chipmaker Broadcom Corp agreed to buy
NetLogic Microsystems Inc for about $3.7 billion to
extend its range of chipmaking technology for more advanced
networks.
** Omega Insurance Holdings Ltd has agreed to sell a
25 percent stake in itself to Haverford (Bermuda) Ltd, an
insurance firm owned by Mark Byrne, the founder of Bermudan
reinsurer Flagstone Re and son of U.S. insurance magnate
Jack Byrne.
** BMG Rights Management said on Monday it would pay around
$300 million to buy Bug Music, a Los Angeles song publisher
whose catalog includes hits such as "What a Wonderful World" and
"Under The Boardwalk."
** Oilfield services provider Oceaneering International Inc
said it sold its mobile offshore production system,
Ocean Legend, to an undisclosed buyer.
** Semen Gresik , Indonesia's biggest cement maker,
plans to spend 1 trillion rupiah ($117 million) to buy coal
mines in Kalimantan island this year, said Dwi Soetjipto, the
firm's president director on Monday.
** Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley are each
in talks to buy an Indonesian brokerage firm to expand their
reach into the hot capital market of Southeast Asia's biggest
economy, sources with direct knowledge of the deals said on
Monday.
** Israeli holding company Delek Group said the
public has tendered shares worth 7.1 percent of its subsidiary
Delek Energy Systems , which it is seeking to take
private.
** Australian brewer Foster's Group has reiterated
its opposition to a $10 billion takeover bid by SABMiller
, telling its shareholders to take no action in relation
to the offer.
** Singapore's Wilmar International said on Monday
its Australian sugar unit Sucrogen is maintaining its offer to
buy the business assets of Proserpine Co-operative Sugar Milling
Association.
** French group Technip is to buy U.S. underwater
oil services specialist Global Industries Ltd. , valuing
the company at around $1 billion, including debt.
** French bank Societe Generale said it would free
up 4 billion euros of capital by 2013 by selling assets,
improving its core Tier 1 ratio by 100 basis points.
** Thailand's largest coal miner, Banpu Pcl , has
offered to buy Mongolia-focused Australian coal explorer Hunnu
Coal Ltd for A$423 million ($443 million) in its first
push into Mongolia's fast-growing coal industry.
** Jewellery company Richline International, part of U.S.
billionaire investor Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway
(BRKa.N), has agreed to buy Italian precious metal brand
Carniani, the company said.
** Israeli real estate developer Azrieli Group
said on Sunday it signed a deal to buy the remaining 50 percent
of a shopping centre for 370 million shekels ($101 million) plus
value added taxes.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)