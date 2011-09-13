Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Sept 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:

** Hewlett-Packard has extended the deadline for its $11.2 billion takeover offer for British software company Autonomy to Oct. 3 after gaining acceptances from only 41.6 percent of shareholders at the first closing date.

** A German supervisor approved Boerse AG's (DB1Gn.DE) planned $9 billion buyout of NYSE Euronext , the companies said on Monday, marking another step toward sealing the deal just as talks with European authorities intensify.

** The integration of Porsche SE's (PSHG_p.DE) sportscar business with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will likely be achieved through the use of a straight cash takeover, the head of the Porsche brand said.

** A fund managed by JP Morgan Chase & Co has agreed to invest about $400 million in India's SKIL Infrastructure for a stake of just under 20 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the development told Reuters.

** Canopius Group Ltd, a privately owned British insurance firm, on Tuesday submitted an indicative proposal to buy the entire share capital of peer Omega Insurance Holdings Ltd for about 203 million pounds ($320.8 million).

** British transport group National Express said it had acquired U.S. student bus company Petermann Partners for $200 million from Macquarie Global Opportunities to help grow its business in the United States and Canada.

** Israeli food flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Tuesday it bought U.S.-based Flavor Systems International Inc. in a deal worth as much as $45 million.

** British electrical contractor T Clarke PLC said it exchanged contracts for the sale of its London property, which is currently the group's head office, to Peabody Trust for a cash consideration of £3.1 million. (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)