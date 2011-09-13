Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

BRIEF-Eastern Outfitters files for chapter 11 bankruptcy
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
Sept 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
(For Reuters columns on deals, click on )
** Hewlett-Packard has extended the deadline for its $11.2 billion takeover offer for British software company Autonomy to Oct. 3 after gaining acceptances from only 41.6 percent of shareholders at the first closing date.
** A German supervisor approved Boerse AG's (DB1Gn.DE) planned $9 billion buyout of NYSE Euronext , the companies said on Monday, marking another step toward sealing the deal just as talks with European authorities intensify.
** The integration of Porsche SE's (PSHG_p.DE) sportscar business with Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) will likely be achieved through the use of a straight cash takeover, the head of the Porsche brand said.
** A fund managed by JP Morgan Chase & Co has agreed to invest about $400 million in India's SKIL Infrastructure for a stake of just under 20 percent, two sources with direct knowledge of the development told Reuters.
** Canopius Group Ltd, a privately owned British insurance firm, on Tuesday submitted an indicative proposal to buy the entire share capital of peer Omega Insurance Holdings Ltd for about 203 million pounds ($320.8 million).
** British transport group National Express said it had acquired U.S. student bus company Petermann Partners for $200 million from Macquarie Global Opportunities to help grow its business in the United States and Canada.
** Israeli food flavourings and specialty ingredients company Frutarom Industries said on Tuesday it bought U.S.-based Flavor Systems International Inc. in a deal worth as much as $45 million.
** British electrical contractor T Clarke PLC said it exchanged contracts for the sale of its London property, which is currently the group's head office, to Peabody Trust for a cash consideration of £3.1 million. (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)
* Eastern Outfitters Llc files for chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware court; lists assets and liabilities in $100-$500 million range - Court filing
* Blackberry announces its next major mobile software licensing agreement with Optiemus in India
BEIJING/LOS ANGELES, Feb 6 As millions around the world settled into couches and tuned into the Super Bowl on big-screen TVs on Sunday, fans in China watched the New England Patriots stun the Atlanta Falcons on mobile phones and tablets - on their way to work.