Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds ESB, Tower Energy, Hertz Global, Erste Group Bank AG,
ThyssenKrupp)
Sept 14 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** German family owned company Luerssen has made a bid for
all of ThyssenKrupp's shipbuilding unit Blohm + Voss,
German daily Hamburger Abendblatt reported on Wednesday, citing
unspecified sources.
** Erste Group Bank AG has agreed in principle
with four of the five minority shareholders in Banca Comerciala
Romana (BCR) to buy their 24.1 percent stake in the Romanian
group, a deal worth around 435 million euros ($594.7 million) at
current share prices, the Austrian lender said on Wednesday.
** Hertz Global Holdings Inc was left the sole
suitor for smaller rival Dollar Thrifty , after Avis
Budget Group dropped out of the race, in a 17-month long
bidding war.
** Tower Energy Ltd said it has signed an agreement
to buy the JD gold-silver property located in the Omineca mining
division of British Columbia from unnamed vendors, sending its
shares up as much as 53 percent on the Toronto Venture Exchange.
** Ireland is to launch a privatisation drive by selling a
minority stake in state electricity supplier ESB, the first
major sale under an EU/IMF bailout programme, the energy
minister said on Wednesday.
** Spanish gas transporter Enagas and its Dutch
partner Vopak have paid $408 million for the Altamira
liquefied natural gas (LNG) terminal in Mexico, Enagas said in a
statement on Wednesday.
** Denmark's centre-left coalition could block the sale of
the Danish government's 14 percent stake in Scandinavian airline
SAS if it wins Thursday's elections, daily Berlingske
said.
** A specialty insurance company backed by affiliates of
Goldman Sachs and private equity powerhouse TPG Capital
said on Wednesday it would expand internationally by
buying a syndicate in the Lloyd's of London market.
** Entertainment One is considering takeover
approaches to cash in on the huge popularity of its children's
TV character Peppa Pig.
** Mosaid Technologies , which is the target of an
unsolicited bid by larger peer Wi-Lan Inc , said it sold
some of its non-core patents for $11 million to an unnamed
buyer.
** Indian solar photo-voltaic (PV) cellmaker Indosolar Ltd
is in talks with Chinese polysilicon maker GCL-Poly
Energy Holdings to tie up a new 4-year solar wafer
supply deal, which could be worth up to $2 billion, its chief
executive told Reuters on Wednesday.
** Edinburgh-based fund manager Martin Currie sought to
revive its China equities business through a partnership with
APS Asset Management, following the loss of its star fund
manager in the region.
** Ambuja Cements Ltd , India's No. 3 cement maker,
said on Wednesday it had acquired a 60 percent equity stake in
fly ash manufacturer Dirk India for 165.1 million rupees ($3.5
million).
** Hathor Exploration said its board unanimously
recommended that its shareholders reject the C$520 million
hostile takeover offer from Canada's No 1 uranium producer,
Cameco Corp .
** Investment firm WestBridge Capital sold its entire stake
in AppLabs Technologies Pvt Ltd to US-based technology solutions
provider Computer Sciences Corp , WestBridge said on
Wednesday.
** Shuaa Capital has looked at at least two
brokerage companies in Egypt as potential acquisition candidates
as the investment bank seeks to boost revenues amid a slump in
its local UAE market, three sources said on Wednesday.
** Cash-strapped U.S. biotechnology firm StemCells Inc
is looking to sell some of its real estate and other
non-core assets to buy time until it has more conclusive data
from initial trials of its innovative therapy.
** ConAgra Foods Inc said it would walk away from
its $5.2 billion takeover offer for Ralcorp Holdings Inc
unless the maker of Post cereal and store-brand foods enters
into negotiations by Sept. 19.
** Payment processing technology provider S1 Corp
urged its shareholders to reject larger rival ACI Worldwide's
hostile bid to buy the company, saying the offer was
not in their best interests.
** Molycorp Inc , the largest U.S. producer of
rare-earth metals, said it invested in Boulder Wind Power in a
deal that gives it board representaion and makes it the
preferred supplier of rare earth materials to the wind turbine
maker.
** U.S. solar company SunPower Corp is actively
looking at acquisitions that would complement its residential
and commercial project businesses, Chief Executive Tom Werner
said on Tuesday.
** Samsung Card said on Wednesday it planned to
sell a 20.64 percent stake in unlisted affiliate Samsung
Everland, which media reports estimate is worth more than 1
trillion won ($928 million).
** Two of Charter International's largest
shareholders have voiced their support for a proposed takeover
by Melrose , the Daily Telegraph reported on Wednesday.
** Google Inc raised its offer for Motorola
Mobility Holdings Inc by 33 percent to $12.5 billion
over two weeks of negotiations between the two companies,
according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
** Standard Chartered and SBI Card are competing to
buy Barclays' India credit cards business, sources with
direct knowledge of the matter said, as the British bank looks
to reduce its exposure to unsecured lending in the country.
** India's Reliance Capital said on Wednesday it
had received regulatory approval to sell 26 percent in its
insurance business to Japan's Nippon Life Insurance .
** Oaktree Capital Management Funds launched a bid for
toymaker Jakks Pacific for about $670 million, and the
fund sent the company's board a letter on Tuesday with the
intent of making the planned deal public.
** Dutch food group Wessanen (BSWSc.AS) said on Wednesday it
was postponing the planned sale of its U.S. drinks unit ABC as
it expects strong demand will drive higher-than-expected
operating profits in the second half.
** France's top bank BNP Paribas announced a plan
to sell 70 billion euros ($95.7 billion) of risk-weighted assets
to help ease mounting investor fears about French bank leverage
and funding as its main rivals were hit by ratings downgrades.
** Israeli holding company Discount Investment Corp
said on Wednesday it has offered to buy another 7
percent of Koor Industries for about 116 million
shekels ($31 million).
** Shares in Italian aerospace and defence company
Finmeccanica rise over 8 percent on Wednesday after a
report that General Electric is interested in acquiring
its rail signalling unit Ansaldo STS .
** ENRC shareholder and co-founder Alexander
Mashkevitch has no plans to sell his stake in the Kazakh miner,
a local newspaper quoted the businessman as saying on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan and Sumit Jha in Bangalore)