Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Kinetic Concepts, TransGlobe Apartment Real Estate, CSN,
S1 Corp, 99 Cents Only Stores)
Sept 16 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
** Apax Partners' $6.3 billion bid for Kinetic Concepts
is still on the table after rival joint bidders ConvaTec
and its partner walked away from the deal, sources familiar with
the matter said.
** Apollo Management is expected to bid as much as $24 a
share for 99 Cents Only Stores , topping a buyout offer
from a rival private equity firm, the New York Post reported
late Thursday.
** Brazilian steelmaker CSN's plans to
grow through acquisitions encountered multiple setbacks on
Friday after a deal in Spain collapsed and its ambitions to buy
a stake in Brazilian archrival Usiminas faced a new hurdle.
** Financial technology provider S1 Corp said it
terminated its merger agreement with Israel-based Fundtech Ltd
and received $11.9 million in termination
fee.
** TransGlobe Apartment Real Estate Investment
Trust TGA_u.TO said it will buy a portfolio of 23 apartment
properties located in Halifaxand Dartmouth, Nova Scotia for
about $64.85 million.
** Reinsurers Allied World Assurance Co Holdings Ltd
and Transatlantic Holdings Inc called off their merger
on Friday in the face of overwhelming opposition, leaving the
fate of Transatlantic uncertain amid two larger, unsolicited
offers.
** Japan proposed tax hikes worth about $146 billion, and
selling stakes in a tobacco company and in Tokyo's subway
operator, to help fund rebuilding after the March 11 earthquake
and tsunami.
** Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin said the heads of
some of the world's largest sovereign and private equity funds
would advise a new $10 billion state fund set up to attract
foreign direct investment into Russia.
** A bid by Swedish private equity firm Nordic
Capital and another partner for U.S. wound-care firm Kinetic
Concepts has fallen apart, business daily Dagens
Industri reported on Friday.
** The buyer of more than 600 UK branches from Lloyds
Banking Group will massively cut the size of the loan
book it takes on as part of the deal, reducing the funding gap
it faces, people familiar with the matter said.
** Indian state run explorer Oil and Natural Gas
Corp's (ONGC) share sale valued at around $2.5 billion
has been deferred due to bad market conditions, a source with
direct knowledge said on Thursday.
** Essar Energy is in talks with global oil majors
including Exxon Mobil , Chevron , Shell (RDSa.L)
and ConocoPhilips to acquire oil and gas assets in
Africa, Latin America and Australia, the Economic Times reported
on Friday.
** German drugmaker Bayer (BAYGn.DE) is to overhaul its
contrast agents business, seeking marketing synergies with its
U.S. medical devices unit Medrad, as it cuts costs to counter
generic competition.
** India's BGR Energy Systems is the lowest bidder
for a contract worth up to $761 million (36 billion rupees) to
supply four to five sets of turbines and generators to India's
largest utility NTPC , the power equipment maker said
on Friday.
** Private equity firm Silver Lake is considering a bid for
Internet firm Yahoo Inc , according to media reports
late Thursday.
** Molycorp Inc said it has broken off talks about a
financing deal with Japan's Sumitomo Corp, as the investment is
no longer necessary for the implementation of its business plan.
** Homburg Canada Real Estate Investment Trust HCR_u.TO
said on Friday it agreed to buy a portfolio of 29 neighborhood
shopping centers in Quebec for C$114.9 million ($116.7 million)
as it expands in the French-speaking province.
** The group of companies that control Brazilian steelmaker
Usiminas denied there was a a proposal to
sell some or all of their stakes in the company, according to a
regulatory filing published on Friday.
** The board of Brazil's HRT Participacoes voted
to close a deal with Russia's TNK-BP for the sale of oil
exploration blocks in the Solimoes Basin in the Amazon, HRT said
late on Thursday, without disclosing financial details.
** British defence companies BAE Systems and
Babcock International and U.S. arms maker General
Dynamics have approached the British government about
buying the Defence Support Group (DSG) -- its armed forces
equipment management unit.
** Italy's Eni will press on with an agreement to
sell half its stake in Libyan oilfield Elephant to Russian
energy giant Gazprom , as Moscow seeks to regain its
footing in strife-torn Libya.
** Medical device maker Natus Medical Inc said it
bought privately-held Embla Systems LLC for about $16.1 million
in cash to expand its sleep diagnostics portfolio.
** A joint venture between Japan's Mitsubishi Heavy
Industries and France's Areva may land a
nuclear reactor order from Turkey, the chairman of Mitsubishi
Heavy Industries said in a newspaper interview.
** Property broker DTZ Holdings said a takeover bid
from shareholder St George Participations and BNP Paribas has
until 17 October to materialise or they must walk away under
Stock Market rules.
** Chinese automaker Great Wall Motor will
consider buying a foreign car brand if it comes upon a suitable
target, Chairman Wei Jianjun said on Friday.
** Telekom Austria reiterated on Friday it had not
been informed of any new investor groups building a stake in the
company and said it saw no need for further writedowns at its
Belarus business.
** Private lender Axis Bank said on Friday its
board has approved the buy of investment banking and equities
businesses of Enam Securities.
