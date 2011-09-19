Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Tyco International, Agnico-Eagle Mines, Nice Systems, Transatlantic Holdings, BNP Paribas, Schneider Electric SA, Ralcorp Holdings, Red Back Mining, Grupo Bimbo,)

Sept 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1400 GMT on Monday:

** Netflix Inc is separating its movie streaming business and its DVD by mail service, which will be called Qwikster, Chief Executive Reed Hastings said in a company blog post.

** Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) could make a move to take over Japan's Suzuki , German magazine Der Spiegel reported, citing an unnamed senior manager at VW.

** Reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings Inc said it received a renewed buyout offer of $52 a share in cash from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) but said the bid was too low.

** U.S. diversified manufacturer Tyco International said it would split its business into three independent publicly traded companies, becoming the latest conglomerate to announce plans to split itself.

** French engineering company Schneider Electric SA has delayed the roughly $1.4 billion auction of its sensors business because of turbulence in financing markets, people familiar with the matter said.

** France's BNP Paribas and Poland's top two lenders PKO and Pekao have placed preliminary offers for Bank Millennium put up for sale by Portugal's Millennium bcp, sources told Reuters on Monday.

** Spain has kicked off the sale of 30 percent of its state-owned lottery operator, three sources close to the deal said on Monday, defying tough markets to push ahead with what would be the country's biggest initial public offering (IPO).

** South Korea's STX Corp said on Monday that it had decided to pull out of its bid for Hynix Semiconductor , throwing a deal potentially worth billions into uncertainty.

** Private equity firm Five Mile Capital Partners LLC is in talks to buy bankrupt hotel operator Innkeepers USA Trust for $1 billion, the Wall Street Journal said, citing sources familiar with the matter.

** India's GVK Power & Infrastructure has said it will pay $1.26 billion for a majority stake in three Australian coal mines and a port and rail project owned by heiress Gina Rinehart's Hancock Group.

** Israel's government took aim at big business groups on Monday and laid out a plan that would lower the level of concentration of economic power by breaking up of some of the country's largest conglomerates.

** German generic drugmaker Stada (STAGn.DE) is interested in buying the European part of non-prescription drugs businesses GlaxoSmithKline is selling, a German paper reported.

** Ralcorp Holdings Inc , a private-label food company, on Monday again rejected ConAgra Foods Inc's unsolicited bid to buy it for $94 a share.

** Canadian gold miner Agnico-Eagle Mines said it will buy Mexico-focused junior peer Grayd Resource Corp for about C$275 million($279.6 million)in cash and stock to focus on early stage gold projects.

** Rick Clark, former chief executive of Red Back Mining Inc, has approached First Quantum with a view to buying the Guelb Moghrein copper and gold mine in Mauritania, people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** Mexican bread maker Grupo Bimbo said on Monday it has finalized its purchase of Argentina baker Alimentos Fargo.

** French chipmaker STMicroelectronics is open to acquisitions in the United States and Asia to expand its microprocessor and motion sensor businesses, chief executive Carlo Bozotti said in an interview in the Wall Street Journal.

** Israel-based customer relations and risk management software provider Nice Systems is to buy Fizzback, a UK-based provider of software for real-time customer feedback, for $80 million in cash.

** Mercator Lines Ltd , India's second largest private shipping firm, expects to acquire a coal mine in Indonesia in the next one week for around $30 million and plans to list its coal division overseas, a top official said.

** Seven banks and two Slovenian investment funds plan to sell their combined 64 percent stake in Pivovarna Lasko , Slovenia's largest beverage producer, daily Finance reported on Monday.

** Minara Resources , Australia's no. 2 nickel miner, said shareholders should accept an A$268 million ($278 million) offer from global commodities trader Glencore , which last month bid for the shares it does not already own.

** United Technologies Corp is lining up $10 billion to $20 billion in financing for a U.S. acquisition that could shape up as its biggest takeover in a decade, said people with direct knowledge of the matter.

** The auction of online video site Hulu has been slowed by recent developments which could derail it completely, according to sources familiar with the process.

** Congo's state-owned mining company Gecamines could put non-strategic assets on the block to help it fund a $930 million drive to become a major producer, the company said on Saturday, though it does not have plans for a major sell-off.

** Tesco , the world's third-biggest retailer, is planning to bid for all or part of the UK's Garden Centre Group when owner Lloyds Banking Group kicks off the sale of the business this week, according to the Sunday Times newspaper.

** Siemens (SIEGn.DE) is exiting nuclear power in response to the German government's decision to quit the energy source, leading it to scrap a venture with Russia's Rosatom, its chief executive said.

** Anhanguera Educacional Participacoes , Brazil's largest publicly-traded education company, said on Sunday that it bought rival Uniban for 510 million reais ($295 million).

** The Gulf state of Qatar is interested in buying a 7.5 percent stake in European aerospace and defence company EADS from Daimler (DAIGn.DE), a German magazine reported.

** Pfizer Inc reported an increased stake in Icagen Inc , four days after announcing that it had extended its tender offer to buy the biotech firm for a final time.

** Private equity firms have turned their attention to Yahoo , which is reportedly seeking its own sale after firing Chief Executive Carol Bartz on September 6.

** Indian hospital chain Fortis Healthcare (India) Ltd will buy Singapore-based sister firm Fortis Healthcare International in a move to bring all of the group's health businesses under one firm, group Chairman Malvinder Singh said.

** Woori Finance Holdings said on Monday its banking unit Woori Bank is spinning off its credit card operation in order to beef up non-banking services and balance its business portfolio.

** Tighter takeover rules that came into effect in Britain on Monday have forced deadlines on a slew of would-be bidders for mostly small-cap companies.