Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Sept 20 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2010 GMT on Tuesday:

** Pfizer Inc said it will acquire Icagen Inc through a second-step merger as it now has sufficient voting power in the target.

** Selective Insurance Group said it will buy Montpelier Re Holdings Ltd's excess and surplus (E&S) lines insurance unit in the Unites States for about $55 million, to grow its contract binding authority business.

** Hypo Real Estate (HRE) said its core pbb Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has to be reprivatised by the end of 2015 after the European Union approved plans for a revamp of the bailed-out German lender.

** Jazz Pharmaceuticals Inc said on Monday it would buy privately held Azur Pharma Ltd in stock and form a specialty pharmaceutical company in Ireland.

** Varian Medical Systems Inc will acquire Calypso Medical Technologies for $10 million.

** Insight Enterprises Inc will buy Ensynch and the transaction will close within 30 days.

