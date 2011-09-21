Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

PRESS DIGEST - Wall Street Journal - Feb 9
Feb 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Sept 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Wednesday:
** Private equity firm Technology Crossover Ventures reported that it cut its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc to 1.9 percent, almost a month after media reports said the electronic bond-trading platform operator could be up for sale.
** Danish industrial group NKT said it would consider divesting its 51 percent stake in flexible pipelines unit NKT Flexibles.
** Thailand's Siam Cement Pcl agreed to buy 30 percent of Indonesia's Chandra Asri Petrochemical Tbk (CAP) for $442 million in a deal mainly with Singapore state investor Temasek that signals growing competition for Southeast Asian petrochemical assets.
** Danish engineering group FLSmidth agreed to acquire Canadian family-owned equipment maker Knelson for an undisclosed sum to expand its range in the precious metals processing business.
** Italian carmaker Fiat expects to raise its stake in U.S. affiliate Chrysler to 58.5 percent by the end of this year after it achieves a pre-set performance target, the company said in slides on Tuesday.
** Israel's Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings said on Tuesday it agreed to sell Lloyd's of London insurer Broadgate Underwriting Ltd to Torus Insurance Holdings of Bermuda for 11 million pounds ($17.2 million).
** Kuwaiti shareholder Mohammad Yousuf Behbehani has received central bank's approval to raise his stake in Al Ahli Bank to 15 percent, the stock exchange said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.
** South Korea's POSCO Pcl has acquired shares held by Thainox Stainless's president, Prayudh Mahagitsiri, and his family, lifting its stake to 75 percent from 15 percent under a tender to buy the company, the Thai firm said on Tuesday.
** Jilted suitor Penta has filed a suit in Austria to block A-TEC Industries' planned sale to Contor Industries, the Czech investment group said on Tuesday.
** Millennium bcp , Portugal's top bank, has received three written expressions of interest for its Polish unit, Bank Millennium , and several other lenders have said they may take part in a possible sale.
** Hynix Semiconductor's 3.2 trillion won ($2.8 billion) stake sale will proceed as planned, lead shareholder Korea Exchange Bank said on Tuesday, with the deadline for final bids set on Oct 24.
** Bahrain-based investment manager Investcorp said on Tuesday it had acquired U.S. kitchenware retailer Sur La Table from the Behnke family and investment firm Freeman Spogli & Co.
** Part-nationalised British bank Lloyds has launched the sale of a portfolio of commercial property loans worth 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), sources with knowledge of the matter said on Tuesday.
** Chinese state aircraft maker Aviation Industry Corp (AVIC) is in talks to acquire a European aviation parts supplier, a senior executive said on Tuesday.
** U.S. reinsurer Transatlantic Holdings , which rejected a takeover offer from Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway (BRKa.N), is exploring a "limited standstill" agreement with Validus Holdings , the Wall Street Journal said, citing people familiar with the matter.
