Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Sept 21 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:

** Brewing giant SABMiller Plc agreed to buy Foster's Group for an increased price of A$5.10 a share valuing the Australian beermaker at A$9.9 billion ($10.2 billion) and putting SABMiller at the head of Australia's beer market.

** U.S. oil and gas major Apache Corp said it would buy some assets in the North Sea from bigger peer ExxonMobil Corp for about $1.75 billion to expand its presence in the region.

** Canada's Africa Oil Corp has agreed with Denovo Capital Corp to create an oil explorer focused on the semi-autonomous Puntland region in Somalia, the Vancouver-based company said.

** Qatar's Al Faisal Holding, owned by a Qatari royal family member, has bought the W London Hotel from Northern Irish developer McAleer & Rushe for 200 million pounds ($318 million), it said in a statement on Wednesday.

** Fortis Healthcare International, owned by India's billionaire Singh brothers, has pulled out of talks to buy a controlling stake in Turkish hospital group Acibadem , a source with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters.

** ACS, an unit of Xerox Corp continues with its European expansion after buying XL World.

** German carmaker Volkswagen is set to secure unconditional EU approval to buy truckmaker MAN SE after overcoming earlier procedural difficulties with regulators, two sources said on Wednesday.

** France's competition regulator withdrew approval on Wednesday for pay-TV channel Canal+'s 2006 purchase of rival satellite operator TPS, on the grounds that the company flouted the conditions of the merger.

** America's biggest aluminum producer Alcoa Inc said it plans to reorganise its midstream Global Rolled Products businesses to tap growth opportunity in emerging markets.

** Rakuten , Japan's biggest Internet retailer, has agreed to buy UK online shopping site Play.com for about 25 million pounds ($39 million), giving it a presence in Europe's biggest e-commerce market as it ramps up its global expansion.

** Egypt's Mobinil , part owned by telecoms tycoon Naguib Sawiris, said on Wednesday it had no knowledge of any proposal by France Telecom to swap its shares in a Swiss telecoms company for the stake held by Sawiris in the Egyptian operator. (Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)