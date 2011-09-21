Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Sept 21 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
** Brewing giant SABMiller Plc agreed to buy
Foster's Group for an increased price of A$5.10 a share
valuing the Australian beermaker at A$9.9 billion ($10.2
billion) and putting SABMiller at the head of Australia's beer
market.
** U.S. oil and gas major Apache Corp said it would
buy some assets in the North Sea from bigger peer ExxonMobil
Corp for about $1.75 billion to expand its presence in
the region.
** Canada's Africa Oil Corp has agreed with Denovo
Capital Corp to create an oil explorer focused on the
semi-autonomous Puntland region in Somalia, the Vancouver-based
company said.
** Qatar's Al Faisal Holding, owned by a Qatari royal family
member, has bought the W London Hotel from Northern Irish
developer McAleer & Rushe for 200 million pounds ($318 million),
it said in a statement on Wednesday.
** Fortis Healthcare International, owned by India's
billionaire Singh brothers, has pulled out of talks to buy a
controlling stake in Turkish hospital group Acibadem ,
a source with direct knowledge of the talks told Reuters.
** ACS, an unit of Xerox Corp continues with its
European expansion after buying XL World.
** German carmaker Volkswagen is set to secure
unconditional EU approval to buy truckmaker MAN SE
after overcoming earlier procedural difficulties with
regulators, two sources said on Wednesday.
** France's competition regulator withdrew approval on
Wednesday for pay-TV channel Canal+'s 2006 purchase of
rival satellite operator TPS, on the grounds that the company
flouted the conditions of the merger.
** America's biggest aluminum producer Alcoa Inc said
it plans to reorganise its midstream Global Rolled Products
businesses to tap growth opportunity in emerging markets.
** Rakuten , Japan's biggest Internet retailer,
has agreed to buy UK online shopping site Play.com for about 25
million pounds ($39 million), giving it a presence in Europe's
biggest e-commerce market as it ramps up its global expansion.
** Egypt's Mobinil , part owned by telecoms tycoon
Naguib Sawiris, said on Wednesday it had no knowledge of any
proposal by France Telecom to swap its shares in a Swiss
telecoms company for the stake held by Sawiris in the Egyptian
operator.
(Compiled by Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)