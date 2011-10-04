Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Oct 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 0930 GMT on Tuesday:
** Shares in Italy's Banca Popolare di Milano
rose sharply on Tuesday boosted by talk that Italian
private equity firm Investindustrial was looking to buy up to
9.9 percent of the mutual bank.
** Emirates Telecommunications Corp. (Etisalat)
is open to partnerships or obtaining new licences as it seeks to
expand into different markets, the United Arab Emirates carrier
said on Tuesday.
** Fertiliser and specialty chemicals maker Israel Chemicals
said its specialty phosphates division ICL Performance
Products had acquired Indiana-based Halox, a division of Hammond
Group Inc.
** Heritage Oil has bought a 51 percent stake in
Benghazi-based Sahara Oil Services Holdings Limited for $19.5
million, allowing the British oil explorer to play what it hopes
will be a significant role in developing Libya's oil and gas
industry.
(Compiled by Jochelle Mendonca in Bangalore)