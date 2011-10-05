Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds RIM, Onexim, Microsoft)
Oct 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Shares of Research In Motion jumped more than
14 percent on Wednesday morning on takeover speculation a day
after the BlackBerry maker fell below $20 for the first time in
almost six years.
** Microsoft Corp is considering a bid for Yahoo
Inc , resurfacing as a potential buyer after a bitter
and unsuccessful fight to take over the Internet company in
2008, sources close to the situation said on Wednesday.
** Onexim, the holding company of Russian billionaire
Mikhail Prokhorov, may sell its near 50 percent stake in power
generator Quadra , executive director Yulia Basova told
Reuters.
** Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp and
global maritime transport group Teekay are jointly
bidding for A.P. Moller-Maersk's (MAERSKb.CO) liquefied natural
gas (LNG) shipping unit, a Marubeni spokeswoman said on
Wednesday.
A Maersk official last month told shipping newspaper Lloyd's
List that Maersk LNG could be worth $1.2 billion to $1.7
billion. Prices of $1.5 billion to $2 billion have also been
mentioned in some media reports.
** Canada's Capstone Infrastructure Corp said it
bought a 70 percent stake in Bristol Water, a British unit of
France's Suez Environnement , for C$215 million ($202
million), to cash in on the stable, long-term returns offered by
British water utilities.
** Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor plans to
offer 221 euros per share for Slovenia's largest food retailer
Mercator , daily Finance reported on Wednesday.
** Indian financial services firm India Infoline (IIFL)
said on Wednesday U.S. private equity giant Carlyle
Group has bought a 9 percent stake in the company from
the secondary market for an undisclosed amount.
** British oil producer Premier Oil is to buy North
Sea-focused Encore Oil for around 221 million pounds
($340 million), continuing its strategy of expanding by
incremental acquisitions, rather than concentrating on
high-risk, high-impact exploration.
** British online gaming firm Sportingbet Plc said
talks over a possible takeover by bookmaker Ladbrokes Plc
were continuing as it posted higher-than-expected
full-year earnings, sending its shares up 7 percent on
Wednesday.
** An investor group led by Baring Private Equity Asia is
seeking to sell electronics and furniture retailer Courts Asia
for over S$500 million ($380 million), a source with direct
knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Aditi Sharma and Satyanarayan Iyer in Bangalore)