Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Oct 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Shares of Research In Motion jumped more than 14 percent on Wednesday morning on takeover speculation a day after the BlackBerry maker fell below $20 for the first time in almost six years.

** Microsoft Corp is considering a bid for Yahoo Inc , resurfacing as a potential buyer after a bitter and unsuccessful fight to take over the Internet company in 2008, sources close to the situation said on Wednesday.

** Onexim, the holding company of Russian billionaire Mikhail Prokhorov, may sell its near 50 percent stake in power generator Quadra , executive director Yulia Basova told Reuters.

** Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp and global maritime transport group Teekay are jointly bidding for A.P. Moller-Maersk's (MAERSKb.CO) liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping unit, a Marubeni spokeswoman said on Wednesday.

A Maersk official last month told shipping newspaper Lloyd's List that Maersk LNG could be worth $1.2 billion to $1.7 billion. Prices of $1.5 billion to $2 billion have also been mentioned in some media reports.

** Canada's Capstone Infrastructure Corp said it bought a 70 percent stake in Bristol Water, a British unit of France's Suez Environnement , for C$215 million ($202 million), to cash in on the stable, long-term returns offered by British water utilities.

** Croatian food producer and retailer Agrokor plans to offer 221 euros per share for Slovenia's largest food retailer Mercator , daily Finance reported on Wednesday.

** Indian financial services firm India Infoline (IIFL) said on Wednesday U.S. private equity giant Carlyle Group has bought a 9 percent stake in the company from the secondary market for an undisclosed amount.

** British oil producer Premier Oil is to buy North Sea-focused Encore Oil for around 221 million pounds ($340 million), continuing its strategy of expanding by incremental acquisitions, rather than concentrating on high-risk, high-impact exploration.

** British online gaming firm Sportingbet Plc said talks over a possible takeover by bookmaker Ladbrokes Plc were continuing as it posted higher-than-expected full-year earnings, sending its shares up 7 percent on Wednesday.

** An investor group led by Baring Private Equity Asia is seeking to sell electronics and furniture retailer Courts Asia for over S$500 million ($380 million), a source with direct knowledge of the deal said on Wednesday.

