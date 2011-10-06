Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds HSBC Holdings, Ivanhoe Mines, updates China's Geely)
Oct 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:
** Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext
received a document of more than 130 pages on Wednesday
outlining the European Union's specific concerns over the German
exchange's $9 billion deal to buy its U.S.-based counterpart.
** Miraca Holdings , a Japanese diagnostics and
laboratory testing service provider, said on Thursday it would
buy the anatomic pathology business of Caris Life Sciences in
the United States for $725 million.
** The Independent newspaper on Wednesday said Vodafone
could consider buying Research In Motion
, a day after the BlackBerry maker's stock fell below
$20 for the first time in almost six years.
** British bank HSBC Holdings and Oman
International Bank are in discussions for a potential
merger of HSBC'S Oman operations with the Gulf lender, OIB said
on Thursday, without giving any further details of how a deal
could work.
** Constellation Brands Inc , the world's largest
wine maker, has bought the 50.1 percent it did not already own
in Italy's Ruffino, from MPF International, for about $69
million.
** The owner of Volvo cars, China's Geely
, said it has no plans to seek ownership of struggling
car maker Saab , denying a Swedish newspaper report on
Thursday.
** Sony Corp has secured financing from Abu Dhabi's
investment fund for its bid for British music company EMI, the
Financial Times reported, citing people close to the auction.
** Communications equipment maker Comtech Telecommunications
Corp , under pressure from an activist investor to
evaluate a sale, is attracting potential takeover interest from
several government contractors, people familiar with the
situation said.
** Medical diagnostics firm Axis-Shield said it
agreed to be bought by larger peer Alere Inc , after the
U.S. company modestly sweetened its offer to 235 million pounds,
ending a three-month battle for the maker of Afinion devices.
** The Mongolian government, Ivanhoe Mines and
partner Rio Tinto have agreed to back a 2009 investment
agreement for the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold deposit, ending
discussions over possible changes.
** PKO , Poland's top lender, plans to decide next
year whether to sell its troubled Ukrainian unit, Kredobank,
PKO's chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday.
** Russian steelmaker Evraz Group SA HK1q.L said on
Thursday it had discontinued talks on the potential sale of its
40 percent indirect equity stake in coal miner Raspadskaya
due to high market volatility.
** Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp and
global maritime transport group Teekay are jointly
bidding for A.P. Moller-Maersk's (MAERSKb.CO) liquefied natural
gas (LNG) shipping unit, the two companies said on Wednesday.
(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)