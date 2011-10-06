Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds HSBC Holdings, Ivanhoe Mines, updates China's Geely)

Oct 6 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday:

** Deutsche Boerse AG (DB1Gn.DE) and NYSE Euronext received a document of more than 130 pages on Wednesday outlining the European Union's specific concerns over the German exchange's $9 billion deal to buy its U.S.-based counterpart.

** Miraca Holdings , a Japanese diagnostics and laboratory testing service provider, said on Thursday it would buy the anatomic pathology business of Caris Life Sciences in the United States for $725 million.

** The Independent newspaper on Wednesday said Vodafone could consider buying Research In Motion , a day after the BlackBerry maker's stock fell below $20 for the first time in almost six years.

** British bank HSBC Holdings and Oman International Bank are in discussions for a potential merger of HSBC'S Oman operations with the Gulf lender, OIB said on Thursday, without giving any further details of how a deal could work.

** Constellation Brands Inc , the world's largest wine maker, has bought the 50.1 percent it did not already own in Italy's Ruffino, from MPF International, for about $69 million.

** The owner of Volvo cars, China's Geely , said it has no plans to seek ownership of struggling car maker Saab , denying a Swedish newspaper report on Thursday.

** Sony Corp has secured financing from Abu Dhabi's investment fund for its bid for British music company EMI, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the auction.

** Communications equipment maker Comtech Telecommunications Corp , under pressure from an activist investor to evaluate a sale, is attracting potential takeover interest from several government contractors, people familiar with the situation said.

** Medical diagnostics firm Axis-Shield said it agreed to be bought by larger peer Alere Inc , after the U.S. company modestly sweetened its offer to 235 million pounds, ending a three-month battle for the maker of Afinion devices.

** The Mongolian government, Ivanhoe Mines and partner Rio Tinto have agreed to back a 2009 investment agreement for the massive Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold deposit, ending discussions over possible changes.

** PKO , Poland's top lender, plans to decide next year whether to sell its troubled Ukrainian unit, Kredobank, PKO's chief executive was quoted as saying on Thursday.

** Russian steelmaker Evraz Group SA HK1q.L said on Thursday it had discontinued talks on the potential sale of its 40 percent indirect equity stake in coal miner Raspadskaya due to high market volatility.

** Japanese trading company Marubeni Corp and global maritime transport group Teekay are jointly bidding for A.P. Moller-Maersk's (MAERSKb.CO) liquefied natural gas (LNG) shipping unit, the two companies said on Wednesday.

(Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)