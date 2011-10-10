版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2011年 10月 11日 星期二

Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Hilco Industrial, Broadwalk Pipeline)

Oct 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Superior Energy Services Inc has agreed to buy Complete Production Services Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $2.7 billion, creating an entity that could expand its footprint in the oil-field services sector.

** Hilco Industrial to conduct the sale for the PV solar wafer/cell/panel manufacturing assets at Evergreen Solar located in Devens, Massachusetts, as ordered by the US bankruptcy court.

** Units of Broadwalk Pipeline Partners and Southwestern Energy Company have agreed to construct a $90 million natural gas gathering system in the Marcellus Shale.

** Plastic packaging producer Sonoco Products Co will buy protective-packaging company Tegrant Corp for $550 million in cash from private equity firm Metalmark Capital.

** Education software provider Renaissance Learning Inc said it received an unsolicited, revised acquisition bid from Plato Learning Inc for about $496 million in cash.

** Digital publishing systems provider Rimage Corp said it will buy Qumu Inc for $52 million in cash and stock.

** Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is to take over Frankfurt-based BHF bank's energy derivatives unit, ETD, by the end of the year in a bid to strenghten its position in exchange traded energy derivatives, a spokesman for the bank said on Monday.

** A unit of China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec) has signed a deal to buy Canadian oil and gas explorer Daylight Energy Ltd for C$2.2 billion ($2.1 billion) in cash, underscoring China's quest to secure enough energy to power its booming economy.

** Belgian bank KBC has agreed to the sale of its KBL private banking unit for 1.050 billion euros ($1.42 billion) to Qatari-backed Luxembourg firm Precision Capital, it said on Monday, falling 300 million euros short of previous plans for the sale.

