Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

* Walt Disney CEO Bob Iger on CNBC says firmly believe that "we cannot shut our borders to immigrants"
Oct 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:
** Superior Energy Services Inc has agreed to buy Complete Production Services Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at $2.7 billion, creating an entity that could expand its footprint in the oil-field services sector.
** Hilco Industrial to conduct the sale for the PV solar wafer/cell/panel manufacturing assets at Evergreen Solar located in Devens, Massachusetts, as ordered by the US bankruptcy court.
** Units of Broadwalk Pipeline Partners and Southwestern Energy Company have agreed to construct a $90 million natural gas gathering system in the Marcellus Shale.
** Plastic packaging producer Sonoco Products Co will buy protective-packaging company Tegrant Corp for $550 million in cash from private equity firm Metalmark Capital.
** Education software provider Renaissance Learning Inc said it received an unsolicited, revised acquisition bid from Plato Learning Inc for about $496 million in cash.
** Digital publishing systems provider Rimage Corp said it will buy Qumu Inc for $52 million in cash and stock.
** Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is to take over Frankfurt-based BHF bank's energy derivatives unit, ETD, by the end of the year in a bid to strenghten its position in exchange traded energy derivatives, a spokesman for the bank said on Monday.
** A unit of China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec) has signed a deal to buy Canadian oil and gas explorer Daylight Energy Ltd for C$2.2 billion ($2.1 billion) in cash, underscoring China's quest to secure enough energy to power its booming economy.
** Belgian bank KBC has agreed to the sale of its KBL private banking unit for 1.050 billion euros ($1.42 billion) to Qatari-backed Luxembourg firm Precision Capital, it said on Monday, falling 300 million euros short of previous plans for the sale.
