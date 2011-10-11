Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(B2BGold Corp, Western Wind Energy)
Oct 11 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** The family that runs 99 Cents Only Stores
changed buyout partners to take the retailer private at
a higher price than an earlier proposal in March, marking the
latest private equity backed deal in discount retail.
** Broadband technology and software provider ARRIS Group
Inc said it is to buy BigBand Networks for
$2.24 per share in cash to strengthen its networked video
technology capabilities.
** Western Wind Energy said it received an
unsolicited takeover bid from Algonquin Power and Utilities
for at least C$150 million ($145.5
million).
** Canada's B2Gold Corp said it agreed to buy Auryx
Gold Corp for about C$130 million in a cash-and-stock
deal.
** Jones Group Inc , a maker of clothing,
shoes and accessories, is in talks to sell its stagnating
jeanswear division for up to $400 million as it focuses on its
more profitable luxury brands.
** Sinopec International Petroleum Exploration and
Production Corp (SIPC), a wholly-owned unit of state-owned
Sinopec Group, has completed the purchase of an 18 percent stake
in Chevron Corp's Indonesian deep-water project for $680
million, a Sinopec official told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Payment processor Heartland Payment Systems Inc
said its unit Heartland School Solutions acquired
privately held School-Link Technologies Inc for an undisclosed
amount, to expand its market share in the school services
payments industry.
** Murata Manufacturing Co plans to acquire
Finland's sensor maker VTI Technologies for 20 billion yen ($261
million), including debt, as it seeks to expand in the growing
market for smaller and low-energy sensors.
** Eurasian Natural Resources Corp plans to buy the
outstanding 75 percent of Kazakh coal producer Shubarkol Komir
for up to $600 million plus assumed debt of about $50 million.
** UK-based holding company Chime Communications PLC
said it will buy Gulliford Consulting Limited for an initial
consideration of 2.5 million pounds ($3.9 million) in a cash and
stock deal.
(Compiled by Sumit Jha and Ankur Banerjee in Bangalore)