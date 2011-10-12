Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds PTT exploration, Liz Claiborne, Pangda Automobile)
Oct 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 1430 GMT on Wednesday:
** Thailand's PTT Exploration and Production Pcl
aims to raise funds to help triple its output over the next 10
years, partly by financing acquisitions abroad, its top
executive said.
** Liz Claiborne Inc plans to sell off more of its
major brands, including its namesake line, in its latest move to
reduce its high debt load, and will change the company's name as
it focuses on three key brands.
** Bulgaria wants to push through the privatization of
heavily indebted state railway BDZ's cargo unit so the carrier
can tap a 230 million euro ($313.7 million) World Bank loan to
pay back other obligations, its transport minister told Reuters.
** The chairman of Chinese auto dealer Pangda Automobile
Trade Co Ltd is "confident" its planned investment
in Saab will go through, clarifying earlier remarks he made
suggesting the deal was void.
** U.S. private equity firm Bain Capital is close to
finalising a $3.4 billion deal to buy restaurant chain Skylark
from a unit of Nomura Holdings , a source with knowledge
of the matter said, in the largest buyout in Japan since the
financial crisis.
** Teekay LNG Partners and Japanese group Marubeni
said they will jointly acquire ownership interest in
eight LNG carriers from Danish shipping group A.P. Moller-Maersk
(MAERSKb.CO) in a deal valued at about $1.40 billion.
** British online gaming group Sportingbet Plc said
it would buy two Danish sports betting firms for up to 8.5
million pounds ($13.3 million) as it seeks to tap the less
risky, regulated markets.
** Thailand's PTT Chemical Pcl (PTTCH) said on
Wednesday it would buy a 50 percent stake in bio plastic maker
NatureWorks LLC, owned by U.S.-based agribusiness giant Cargill
Inc , in a deal worth $150 million.
(Compiled by Sumit Jha and Arnav Das Sharma in Bangalore)