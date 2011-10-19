Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Wi-Lan, Iceland Foods; updates Abbott,)
Oct 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 20000 GMT on Wednesday:
** Abbott Laboratories Inc plans to split
off its pharmaceuticals business into a separate publicly traded
company to increase Wall Street's focus on the remaining
diversified medical product line.
** Canada's Wi-Lan Inc raised its hostile bid for
Mosaid Technologies Inc to C$532 million ($527 million)
on Wednesday and said its latest offer for the patent licensing
company was final.
** Nomura Holdings , Japan's biggest brokerage, is
set to buy a China unit of GE Capital that will help it expand
into Asia's largest economy, the Wall Street journal reported.
** Alcatel-Lucent plans to sell its Genesys
business to private equity group Permira for $1.5 billion but
will keep its enterprise unit, whose sale it had also been
considering, within the company, it said on Wednesday.
** At least five private equity firms are set to submit
first-round non-binding offers for a 77 percent stake in British
frozen food retailer Iceland Foods by Wednesday's deadline, four
people familiar with the matter said.
** Hana Financial Group denied a media report
that said the South Korean firm had asked U.S. fund Lone Star to
slash the $4.1 billion acquisition price for Korea Exchange Bank
by $803 million, or one-fifth, due to a recent
tumble in KEB share prices.
** Global beer maker SABMiller is joining forces
with Anadolu Efes to become the number two operator
in Russia in a deal which gives the London-based group a 24
percent in the leading Turkish brewer.
** Aerospace electronics group Cobham said it
agreed to sell its analytic solutions business to privately
owned engineering firm Parsons Corp for $350 million, five
months after the British firm said it would look to shed two of
its non-core units.
** Kgbdeals, a daily deal company that competes with Groupon
and Living Social, has agreed to acquire rival TheDealist, a
person familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.
** Property consultant DTZ has put itself up for
sale after a number of parties expressed an interest, two days
after the company's majority shareholder pulled out of takeover
talks.
** Private equity company Blackstone has bought a 44
percent stake in Germany's Leica Camera LCAGk.F, to help the
company, maker of the world's first compact camera, to expand
abroad.
** State-run explorer Oil India is considering
buying a stake in the Gabon assets of French oil producer Maurel
et Prom , a company source said on Wednesday.
** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , India's top
drugmaker by market value, said on Tuesday it offered to buy all
of the outstanding shares it does not already own in its Israeli
unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries for $24.50
apiece.
** Crisis-hit British infrastructure and maintenance group
Mouchel will sell its rail business and associated
assets to Australia's Sinclair Knight Merz for 3.4 million
pounds ($5.3 million) in cash to help repay its debts.
