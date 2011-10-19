Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Wi-Lan, Iceland Foods; updates Abbott,)

Oct 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 20000 GMT on Wednesday:

** Abbott Laboratories Inc plans to split off its pharmaceuticals business into a separate publicly traded company to increase Wall Street's focus on the remaining diversified medical product line.

** Canada's Wi-Lan Inc raised its hostile bid for Mosaid Technologies Inc to C$532 million ($527 million) on Wednesday and said its latest offer for the patent licensing company was final.

** Nomura Holdings , Japan's biggest brokerage, is set to buy a China unit of GE Capital that will help it expand into Asia's largest economy, the Wall Street journal reported.

** Alcatel-Lucent plans to sell its Genesys business to private equity group Permira for $1.5 billion but will keep its enterprise unit, whose sale it had also been considering, within the company, it said on Wednesday.

** At least five private equity firms are set to submit first-round non-binding offers for a 77 percent stake in British frozen food retailer Iceland Foods by Wednesday's deadline, four people familiar with the matter said.

** Hana Financial Group denied a media report that said the South Korean firm had asked U.S. fund Lone Star to slash the $4.1 billion acquisition price for Korea Exchange Bank by $803 million, or one-fifth, due to a recent tumble in KEB share prices.

** Global beer maker SABMiller is joining forces with Anadolu Efes to become the number two operator in Russia in a deal which gives the London-based group a 24 percent in the leading Turkish brewer.

** Aerospace electronics group Cobham said it agreed to sell its analytic solutions business to privately owned engineering firm Parsons Corp for $350 million, five months after the British firm said it would look to shed two of its non-core units.

** Kgbdeals, a daily deal company that competes with Groupon and Living Social, has agreed to acquire rival TheDealist, a person familiar with the transaction said on Wednesday.

** Property consultant DTZ has put itself up for sale after a number of parties expressed an interest, two days after the company's majority shareholder pulled out of takeover talks.

** Private equity company Blackstone has bought a 44 percent stake in Germany's Leica Camera LCAGk.F, to help the company, maker of the world's first compact camera, to expand abroad.

** State-run explorer Oil India is considering buying a stake in the Gabon assets of French oil producer Maurel et Prom , a company source said on Wednesday.

** Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd , India's top drugmaker by market value, said on Tuesday it offered to buy all of the outstanding shares it does not already own in its Israeli unit Taro Pharmaceutical Industries for $24.50 apiece.

** Crisis-hit British infrastructure and maintenance group Mouchel will sell its rail business and associated assets to Australia's Sinclair Knight Merz for 3.4 million pounds ($5.3 million) in cash to help repay its debts. (Compiled by Ranjita Ganesan in Bangalore)