Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

BRIEF-Western Potash obtains interim order for plan of arrangement
Oct 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 0910 GMT on Monday:
** China's biggest dairy company China Mengniu Dairy Co Ltd is considering a bid for Pfizer's nutrition business, according to a newspaper report, a unit that could fetch as much as $10 billion.
** U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy and its bid partner ArcelorMittal said they have obtained majority interest in Australia's Macarthur Coal , two days after China's Citic Resources backed their A$4.9 billion ($5 billion) bid.
** Swedish car maker Saab said late on Sunday it has terminated a 245 million euro ($340 million) investment deal with China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile Co and Pangda Automobile Trade Co , raising fresh doubts over Saab's future.
** Russia's Gazprom is in talks to buy Envacom, a small German energy and telecommunications company, German daily business paper Handelsblatt reported, citing a spokesman for Envacom.
** Alterian has rejected an all-cash takeover approach from SDL that values the marketing software provider at around 50 million pounds ($80 million), British translation software firm SDL said on Monday.
LONDON, Feb 7 Emerging markets took a beating on Tuesday as a surge in political risks in Europe and a fall in Chinese reserves below $3 trillion boosted the dollar, with MSCI's equity index snapping a four-day winning streak.
SAO PAULO, Feb 7 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA beat fourth-quarter profit estimates on Tuesday as a drop in loan defaults and robust interest and fee income helped Brazil's No. 1 bank by market value cut loan-loss provisions.