Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

EU watchdog says too soon for new blockchain rules
LONDON, Feb 7 No specific European Union rules are needed to regulate blockchain for the time being given the sector's still limited reach, the bloc's securities watchdog said on Tuesday.
Oct 25 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** ArcelorMittal , the world's largest steelmaker, has unexpectedly pulled out of its $5 billion joint bid with Peabody Energy for Australian miner Macarthur Coal , a day after the buyers said they had secured a majority of shares.
** Drug wholesaler Cardinal Health Inc's Canadian unit agreed to acquire Futuremed Healthcare Products Corp for about C$165 million in cash.
** Health insurer Amerigroup Corp said it agreed to buy all of the operating assets and contracting rights of Medicaid manager Health Plus for $85 million in cash to expand its presence in New York.
** EDF has signed a preliminary deal to buy Swiss energy firm Alpiq's 20 percent stake in Italy's Edipower, with talks beginning on the basis of a price range between 150 and 200 million euros ($208-$278 million).
** Germany's E.ON (EONGn.DE), the world's largest utility by sales, has made an offer to Portugal for its minority stake in national power provider EDP, a person with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Hutchison 3G, the mobile phone operator of Hutchison Whampoa , is in talks to buy the Austrian assets of France Telecom's FTE.PA Orange, a banking source said on Tuesday, as part of its efforts to expand its footprint overseas.
