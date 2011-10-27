Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

(Adds Hertz Global Holdings, TransUnion, Canal+)
Oct 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions
and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were
reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday:
** Private equity firm Madison Dearborn Partners has decided
against selling TransUnion and will pursue a public offering for
the credit reporting firm as originally planned, sources
familiar with the matter said. A sale of the business was
expected to fetch more than $2 billion, but the bidders could
not meet Madison Dearborn's price expectations, sources said.
** Car rental firm Hertz Global Holdings Inc
withdrew its tender offer for shares in Dollar Thrifty
Automotive Group , but said it was still interested in
buying its smaller rival if antitrust regulators clear the deal.
Hertz's last offer for Dollar Thrifty was worth around $1.94
billion.
** Sony Corp is to take over its mobile phone joint
venture with Ericsson ERICb.ST for 1.05 billion euros ($1.5
billion), as it seeks to exploit its music and video to help it
catch smartphone leaders such as Apple Inc .
** Coca-Cola Co agreed to buy Great Plains Coca-Cola
Bottling Co, an independent U.S. bottler, for $360 million, the
companies said on Thursday, as the world's largest soft drink
maker aims to improve its home market.
** British buy-to-let mortgage specialist Paragon
has agreed to buy a portfolio of unsecured consumer loans from
part-nationalised British bank Royal Bank of Scotland
for 43 million pounds ($68.4 million), and added it could snap
up further assets in the near future.
** Vivendi's pay-TV unit Canal+ is in exclusive
talks to team up with Polish media group TVN in a deal
which may end up with the French group gaining control of
Poland's largest private broadcaster in terms of audience.
