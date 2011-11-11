Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Nov 11 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday:
** U.S. coal giant Peabody Energy Corp extended its
$5 billion bid for Australia's Macarthur Coal Ltd by
two weeks after failing to reach the 90 percent threshold for
acceptances by its Friday deadline.
** Chinese state-owned oil company Sinopec Group said on
Friday it had agreed to pay $3.54 billion to Portuguese oil firm
Galp Energia for a 30 percent stake in its deep-sea
oil asset in Brazil.
** SK Telecom has been named preferred bidder
for control of Hynix Semiconductor, a major Hynix
shareholder said on Friday, ending years of struggle to find a
new owner for the world's No.2 computer memory chipmaker. The $3
billion deal, which will be the biggest acquisition ever by SK
Telecom, will help the firm add a new revenue source.
** Vivendi's Universal Music Group and Sony
won the auction for EMI's recorded music and music
publishing operations on Friday, trumping bids by archrivals
Warner Music Group and BMG Music Publishing at the 11th
hour.
** Germany will earmark 1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) in
its 2012 budget to guarantee the purchase of a 7.5 percent stake
in Airbus parent EADS by state bank KfW, sources who
attended a budget meeting told Reuters on Friday.
** Caterpillar Inc said it will make an offer to buy
China's ERA Mining Machinery Ltd to strengthen its
mining business and ramp up investment in the fast-growing
country, in a dual-option deal that could be worth up to $885
million.
** Private equity firms including KKR and TPG
Capital are looking to potentially buy minority stakes
of up to 20 percent in Yahoo Inc with an eye to
eventually taking over the whole company, people with knowledge
of the situation said.
** Mahindra Ugine Steel, said its board has
approved a slump sale of its steel division to its new unit and
agreed to rope in Sanyo Special Steel and Mitsui & Co
as joint venture partners. Sanyo will invest 1.11
billion rupees in the JV with a 29 percent stake, Mitsui 760
million rupees for a 20 percent stake and the rest will be held
by Mahindra Ugine, it said in an exchange filing.
** Japanese drugmaker Otsuka Holdings Co and Danish
peer Lundbeck are to jointly develop and sell up to
five psychiatric and neuroscience drugs in a deal seen offering
their pipelines a much-needed boost. Lundbeck will make an
upfront payment of $200 million to Otsuka, Japan's No. 2
drugmaker. Otsuka said the agreement could bring it up to $1.8
billion in royalties and milestone payments.
** Danish shipping and oil group A.P. Moller-Maersk
will invest about $170 million in a new factory in
Chile to produce refrigerator containers, known as reefers, for
a Latin American export boom, the company said on Friday.
** Oilfield equipment and drilling services provider
Complete Production Services said it will sell its rig
relocation and heavy haul business for about $110 million as it
looks to focus on production services.
** Barclays Private Equity is being bought out by
its own management team and will be relaunched as Equistone
Partners Europe, the British bank said on Friday, adding that
the value of the gross assets being sold off was expected to be
around 45 million pounds ($71.5 million).
** Royall & Co, a marketing firm that helps colleges boost
student enrollment, is shopping itself around, two people
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Strayer University is buying the business management
college founded by the legendary former chief executive of
General Electric, Jack Welch, to expand its bouquet of
MBA programs. Strayer Education Inc, parent company of
the university, would buy the Jack Welch Management Institute
(JWMI) from its current owner, Cleveland-based Chancellor
University for about $7 million.
** ConAgra Foods Inc said it would buy National
Pretzel Co to expand its presence in private-label food
manufacturing, nearly two months after it abandoned its pursuit
of Ralcorp Holdings Inc.
(Compiled by Meenakshi Iyer in Bangalore)