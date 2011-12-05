Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 5 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Monday.
** India's interior ministry has cleared British oil firm
Cairn Energy's $6 billion deal to sell a majority stake
in its Indian business to Vedanta Resources, marking the
final government approval needed, a source with direct knowledge
of the matter said.
** Whitehaven Coal and Aston Resources are
discussing what could be a $5 billion merger to create
Australia's biggest independent coal company, the two confirmed
on Monday.
** Germany's SAP announced a $3.4 billion cash
deal to buy U.S. Web-based software company SuccessFactors
, joining the scramble among technology firms to offer
cloud-computing services to businesses.
** French power utility EDF plans to invest 1.8
billion euros ($2.4 billion) to build a coal-fired power plant
in Poland, where electricity demand is rising by about 3 percent
annually and old plants will need to be shut down.
** Entergy Corp said it will divest and merge its
electric transmission business with ITC Holdings Corp as
the second-largest operator of nuclear power plants in the
United States looks to cut debt.
Entergy expects to receive cash proceeds of $1.78 billion.
** U.S. metals recycler Commercial Metals Co
rejected billionaire investor Carl Icahn's buyout bid, saying
the offer substantially undervalues the company and is
"opportunistic." In November, Icahn Enterprises had
offered to buy Commercial Metals for $15 per share, which valued
the company at about $1.73 billion.
** Commerzbank AG said it will repurchase up to
600 million euros ($806 million) worth of hybrid bonds in an
attempt to meet European capital requirements without asking for
more state intervention.
** Australian iron ore developer Flinders Mines Ltd
, the subject of a $566 million takeover offer from
Russia's MMK, said on Monday a court order that had
frozen some of its suitor's assets in Australia has been lifted.
** Sinopec Kantons Holding Ltd plans to raise up
to HK$3.5 billion ($450 million) via a rights issue to fund its
acquisition of equity interests in five joint ventures from its
parent China Petroleum & Chemical Corp (Sinopec)
.
** Pharmacy services provider Omnicare Inc has
extended its offer to acquire shares of smaller rival PharMerica
Corp to Jan. 20, 2012.
PharMerica, which has twice rejected Omnicare's $441 million
offer since late August, has also adopted a poison pill to
thwart the acquisition.
** Loss-making European publishing group Mecom
agreed to sell Edda Media, its profitable Norwegian business, to
local media group A-pressen for an enterprise value of 1.725
million Norwegian crowns (222 million euros or $298.16 million).
** Bahrain Telecommunications (Batelco) is eyeing
a sale and lease back deal for its tower assets in Bahrain and
Jordan, a banking source familiar with the matter said, in a
move that would raise funds for potential acquisitions.
** BNP Paribas and Commonwealth Bank of Australia
have sold a total of around A$130 million ($133
million) of senior debt in global buyout fund CVC Asia Pacific's
Nine Entertainment TV network, with hedge funds buying
most of the debt, three sources told Reuters.
** Australian infrastructure firm UGL Ltd on Monday
bought UK consultancy DTZ Holdings for 77.5 million
pounds ($121 million), in a move to expand its corporate
property services and capture growth in China.
** Kuwait's Agility has bid about 25.6 million
dinars ($92.44 mln) to acquire a strategic stake in Kuwait
Health Assurance Co (KHAC), a company currently under
establishment in the Gulf Arab state, Agility said on Sunday.
** State-run Bank of India said late on Saturday it
would buy 51 percent of Indian asset manager Bharti Axa
Investment Managers Pvt Ltd from the firm's two joint venture
partners.
** Irish food group Greencore said talks over a
possible takeover had ended due in part to turmoil in global
debt and equity markets.
** British utility Centrica said it signed a
memorandum of understanding to look at joint investment
opportunities with Qatar Petroleum International.
** Mexico's Bolsa Mexicana de Valores has agreed
to consider a tie-up with other Latin American exchanges, it
said on Monday.