Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 7 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.
** Mid-sized Spanish bank Sabadell agreed on Wednesday to
take on loss-making regional savings bank Caja de Ahorros del
Mediterraneo (CAM) in return for hefty guarantees against future
losses and after a 5.2 billion euro rescue.
** Singapore-listed Chinese candy maker Hsu Fu Chi
International said on Wednesday that China's commerce
ministry had approved Nestle's plan to purchase a 60 percent
stake in the company, easing concerns that Beijing will take a
hard line toward foreign companies buying well-known local
brands.
In July, Nestle, the world's largest food company,
offered to pay $1.7 billion for a 60 percent stake in Hsu Fu Chi
as part of its plan to further tap the Chinese market.
** Canada's Veresen Inc will buy energy company
Encana Corp's midstream gas gathering and processing
plants in Alberta and British Columbia for C$920 million.
** European private equity firm Bridgepoint has acquired
online cycling and tri-sports retailer Wiggle from ISIS Equity
Partners for 180 million pounds ($280.8 million), the companies
announced in a statement on Wednesday.
** U.S. department store chain J.C. Penney Co Inc
bought a 16.6 percent stake in Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia
Inc in a $38.5 million deal that will see it introduce
the brand in its stores starting February 2013.
** French retailer Carrefour is considering buying
its main franchisee Guyenne et Gascogne and paying for
it with Carrefour shares, French daily Le Figaro reported on
Wednesday.
** Tokyo Electric Power Co plans an additional 100
billion yen ($1.3 billion) in cost cuts and is considering
selling thermal power plants to help cover compensation and
cleanup costs at its crippled Fukushima nuclear power plant, a
source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday.
** Blacks Leisure plans to put itself up for sale
after the struggling outdoor retailer failed to raise enough
funds to carry on the business.
** MidAmerican Energy Holdings, +Berkshire Hathaway
, has agreed to buy First Solar's 550-megawatt
Topaz Solar Farm power plant in California, a source familiar
with the transaction said on Wednesday.
** Britain's Barclays Plc will abandon retail
lending in India to focus on wealth management and corporate and
investment banking, a move that a source said would result in
the loss of about 150 jobs.