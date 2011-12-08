Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 8 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday.

** Alibaba Group is seeking up to $4 billion in debt financing in a deal expected to help the Chinese e-commerce giant buy back a 40 percent stake in the company from Yahoo Inc , sources said.

** International Business Machines plans to buy analytics software provider DemandTec for about $440 million in cash.

** The trust banking arm of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc will acquire a 15 percent stake in Australian asset management group AMP Capital Holdings for more than 30 billion yen ($387.05 million), Japanese newspaper the Nikkei reported.

** London-listed investment firm Blackstar Group plans to acquire South Africa's Mvelaphanda Group in a cash and share deal worth $225 million to boost its African presence.

** Spain's Banco Sabadell said it would aim to raise up to 1 billion euros ($1.34 billion) via a rights issue following the acquisition of rescued regional savings bank Caja de Ahorros del Mediterraneo (CAM).

** Kalahari Minerals said on Thursday it had agreed to be taken over by China Guangdong Nuclear Power Corp in a 632 million pound ($990.6 million) deal boosting commodity-hungry China's efforts to meet its growing energy needs.

** Sinclair IS Pharma, a British dermatological and woundcare products maker, said it would buy privately held Advanced Bio-Technologies Inc for about 20 million pounds ($31.35 million) in cash and stock.

** Carrefour is in talks to buy its largest franchisee in France, Guyenne et Gascogne, in a move that would give the world's No.2 retailer more control over its domestic market at a time when it has been losing share to rivals.

** Nokia is to sell its luxury subsidiary Vertu, as the Finnish handset manufacturer overhauls its business to compete with other smartphone makers, the Financial Times reported.

** Siam Cement Pcl, valued at $13 billion, was looking to buy assets overseas as part of its expansion drive in Southeast Asia, Chief Executive Kan Trakulhoon said, adding he expected to conclude an acquisition early next year. He gave no further details. The company has said it planned to invest $4.9 billion in 2011-2015, mostly on acquisitions.

** CareTech Holdings, a social care services firm, said a management buyout offer fell through as they could not put forth a "compelling price" due to funding terms.

** Prudential Financial, the second-largest life insurer in the United states, is interested in buying South Korea's Tong Yang Life Insurance, a source with knowledge of the matter said, joining another potential local bidder Woori Finance Holdings.

** Germany's Metro and Austrian investor Rene Benko dismissed German press reports that the price Benko was offering for the retailer's Kaufhof chain of department stores was 2.05 billion euros ($2.75 billion).

** Brasil Foods, the world's largest poultry exporter, and rival Brazilian meatpacker Marfrig said they had agreed to swap operating assets in Brazil and Argentina.