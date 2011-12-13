Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 13 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.
** United Maritime Group, owned by Greenstreet
Equity Partners and Jefferies' private equity arm, is
exploring a sale, two people familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** France Telecom said it received five offers in
the auction of its Switzerland unit and aims to sign a deal with
the eventual winner early next year.
** Ailing carmaker Saab has received a first
payment from China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile as it
struggles to stay in business.
** The London Stock Exchange could boost its
fledgling European futures business by snatching assets spun off
by Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext seeking
to secure their $9 billion merger.
** Sinopec and ENN Energy Holdings are
offering up to $2.2 billion cash for control of the
privately-run natural gas distributor China Gas Holdings
, in what could become a rare hostile takeover for a
mainland company.
** FleetCor Technologies Inc, which sells fuel
payment cards and services, bought AllStar Business Solutions
Ltd for about $304 million to expand its operations in the
United Kingdom.
** Defense contractor L-3 Communications said it
would buy Danaher Corp's Kollmorgen Electro-Optical
(KEO) unit for $210 million in cash, to expand its product
portfolio.
** Thomas Cook said it had sold its Spanish hotel
chain Hotels Y Clubs De Vacaciones (ICV) to Grupo Iberostar for
72.2 million euros ($95.4 million) as part of its plans to cut
debt.
** Bulgaria aims to raise at least 78.4 million levs ($53
million) from the sale of 33 percent stakes in two power
distribution companies controlled by Austria's EVN, a
source close to the deal said on Tuesday.
** Sampo Chairman Bjorn Wahlroos said the Finnish
insurer was open to acquiring Danish rival Topdanmark,
in which it is already the biggest shareholder, if the shares
were cheaper.
** An arbitrator cleared the way for mining giant Rio Tinto
to take over Ivanhoe Mines, saying the
$16 billion Canadian group's "poison pill" defence was not
valid.
** Exchange operators NYSE Euronext and Deutsche
Boerse on Tuesday offered more divestments in a bid
to assuage European authorities' antitrust concerns over their
proposed $9 billion merger.
** The chairman of Evraz, Russia's biggest
steelmaker, believes a merger with No.2 player Severstal
would be a "good idea" -- a proposal analysts said was
unlikely because major shareholders would not want to surrender
control.
** Areva's new Chief Executive Luc Oursel set out
a new strategy, with plans to rein in investments and sell
assets to bolster its balance sheet while chasing contracts for
nuclear reactors in an industry rocked by the Fukushima
disaster.
** German travel and logistics group TUI inched
closer to exiting the container shipping industry by deciding to
tender a 33.3 percent stake in Hapag-Lloyd to its
majority shareholders, the Albert Ballin consortium.
** Shares in Guyenne et Gascogne fell as much as 8
percent on Tuesday as Carrefour, the world's
second-largest retailer, looked set to secure control of its
largest French franchisee for a lower-than-expected price.
** Baxter International Inc will acquire Synovis
Life Technologies Inc for $28 per share, expanding its
regenerative medicine and biosurgery franchise, the companies
said on Tuesday.
** German antitrust regulators are prepared to approve the
contested merger of German cable firms Unitymedia and Kabel BW
after certain concessions were agreed, according to a
letter obtained by Reuters.