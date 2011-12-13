Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Tuesday.

** United Maritime Group, owned by Greenstreet Equity Partners and Jefferies' private equity arm, is exploring a sale, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters.

** France Telecom said it received five offers in the auction of its Switzerland unit and aims to sign a deal with the eventual winner early next year.

** Ailing carmaker Saab has received a first payment from China's Zhejiang Youngman Lotus Automobile as it struggles to stay in business.

** The London Stock Exchange could boost its fledgling European futures business by snatching assets spun off by Deutsche Boerse and NYSE Euronext seeking to secure their $9 billion merger.

** Sinopec and ENN Energy Holdings are offering up to $2.2 billion cash for control of the privately-run natural gas distributor China Gas Holdings , in what could become a rare hostile takeover for a mainland company.

** FleetCor Technologies Inc, which sells fuel payment cards and services, bought AllStar Business Solutions Ltd for about $304 million to expand its operations in the United Kingdom.

** Defense contractor L-3 Communications said it would buy Danaher Corp's Kollmorgen Electro-Optical (KEO) unit for $210 million in cash, to expand its product portfolio.

** Thomas Cook said it had sold its Spanish hotel chain Hotels Y Clubs De Vacaciones (ICV) to Grupo Iberostar for 72.2 million euros ($95.4 million) as part of its plans to cut debt.

** Bulgaria aims to raise at least 78.4 million levs ($53 million) from the sale of 33 percent stakes in two power distribution companies controlled by Austria's EVN, a source close to the deal said on Tuesday.

** Sampo Chairman Bjorn Wahlroos said the Finnish insurer was open to acquiring Danish rival Topdanmark, in which it is already the biggest shareholder, if the shares were cheaper.

** An arbitrator cleared the way for mining giant Rio Tinto to take over Ivanhoe Mines, saying the $16 billion Canadian group's "poison pill" defence was not valid.

** Exchange operators NYSE Euronext and Deutsche Boerse on Tuesday offered more divestments in a bid to assuage European authorities' antitrust concerns over their proposed $9 billion merger.

** The chairman of Evraz, Russia's biggest steelmaker, believes a merger with No.2 player Severstal would be a "good idea" -- a proposal analysts said was unlikely because major shareholders would not want to surrender control.

** Areva's new Chief Executive Luc Oursel set out a new strategy, with plans to rein in investments and sell assets to bolster its balance sheet while chasing contracts for nuclear reactors in an industry rocked by the Fukushima disaster.

** German travel and logistics group TUI inched closer to exiting the container shipping industry by deciding to tender a 33.3 percent stake in Hapag-Lloyd to its majority shareholders, the Albert Ballin consortium.

** Shares in Guyenne et Gascogne fell as much as 8 percent on Tuesday as Carrefour, the world's second-largest retailer, looked set to secure control of its largest French franchisee for a lower-than-expected price.

** Baxter International Inc will acquire Synovis Life Technologies Inc for $28 per share, expanding its regenerative medicine and biosurgery franchise, the companies said on Tuesday.

** German antitrust regulators are prepared to approve the contested merger of German cable firms Unitymedia and Kabel BW after certain concessions were agreed, according to a letter obtained by Reuters.