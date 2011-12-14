Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 14 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.
** Brazil's antitrust agency, Cade, on Wednesday approved
the takeover of local airline TAM by Chile's
LAN Airlines with some conditions, allowing the
companies to form Latin America's largest carrier.
** Japan's fair trade watchdog said on Wednesday it had
approved the planned $22.5 billion merger of Nippon Steel
and Sumitomo Metal Industries, clearing the
way for the creation of the world's No.2 steelmaker.
** Kazakhstan agreed on Wednesday to acquire 10 percent of
the Karachaganak gas condensate field for $1 billion net cash
and the settlement of disputes with its foreign partners,
ensuring the country owns part of every large energy project on
its soil.
** The world's largest soft-drink maker Coca-Cola Co
acquired about half of the equity in the beverage business of
Saudi Arabia-based Aujan Industries for $980 million to expand
its presence in non-alcoholic beverages in the Middle East.
** Germany's Talanx and Japan's Meiji Yasuda Life have
announced a joint bid for TU Europa, the insurance arm
of Getin Holding, for 193 zlotys a share, or up to 1.8
billion zlotys ($517 million).
** U.S.-based asset manager DE Shaw & Co Ltd is in advanced
talks to buy an up to 20 percent stake in state-controlled
Chinese investment company TEDA International Holding (Group) Co
for $500-$600 million, said a source familiar with the matter.
** U.S. heavy machinery maker Caterpillar Inc said
it would sell a part of its Bucyrus distribution business to the
industrial division of Malaysia's Sime Darby for about
$360 million.
** U.S. oil and gas exploration firm Endeavour International
Corp has scrapped its proposed purchase of Pennsylvania
Marcellus shale assets from SM Energy Co and other
minority owners.
** Sinopec's $2.2 billion unsolicited bid for
privately held China Gas Holdings may need to be
sweetened, as the state-run energy giant seeks to seize control
of the company in order to expand its resources footprint.
** Thai telecom group Shin Corp Pcl said on
Wednesday Cedar Holdings, an affiliate of Singapore's Temasek
Holdings, was likely to sell more of its shares in Shin
to help boost the number of tradable shares in the Thai firm.
** Spanish TV company Antena 3 said on Wednesday
it was in advanced merger talks with smaller unlisted rival La
Sexta, but was yet to reach a final agreement.
** Private equity firm Carlyle Group acquired a 42
percent stake in Saudi Arabia's Alamar Foods, the master
franchise operator for Domino's Pizza and Wendy's
restaurants in the Middle East and North Africa.
** Thomas Cook will close 200 underperforming shops
and 500 hotels, and is lining up further disposals, as it
battles to cut debt and restore confidence among investors and
customers after a bailout by its banks.
** Saudi Aramco, China Petroleum & Chemical Corp
(Sinopec) and CNOOC Ltd are each in talks to
buy up to a 30 percent stake U.S. oil and gas services company
Frac Tech International, two sources with knowledge of the
matter said.
** TDF is considering the sale of its Finnish business
Digita as the private equity-backed French broadcasting group
prepares the ground for its stock market listing, people
familiar with the situation said.
** British insurance acquisition specialist Resolution
said its founder, Clive Cowdery, had bought over 600,000
pounds' ($932,300) worth of its shares as a personal investment,
in a sign that the group is not planning further takeovers.