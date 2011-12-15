Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 15 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday.

** Canaccord Financial has snapped up British broker and advisory group Collins Stewart Hawkpoint for just over 253 million pounds ($390 million), cementing the Canadian investment dealer's ambitions of expanding in London amid a wave of consolidation in the troubled sector.

** Healthcare products and medical device maker Covidien Plc said on Thursday it plans to spin off its pharmaceutical business into a stand-alone public company.

** WestLB ended talks to sell real estate finance affiliate Westimmo to private equity investor Apollo Global Management, making it likely that Westimmo will be wound down.

** Insurer Old Mutual is selling its non-core Nordic business for 22.5 billion Swedish crowns ($3.2 billion) to Skandia Liv, sending its shares up 10 percent on expectations the deal will boost investor returns.

** Japan's Fujifilm Holdings Corp said on Thursday it will buy U.S.-based ultrasound and cardiograph equipment maker SonoSite Inc for about $752.8 million in cash.

** Shares of Chinese city-gas distributor ENN Energy fell nearly 8 percent on Thursday as analysts expect it to raise its joint $2.2 billion unsolicited offer with Sinopec Corp for industry counterpart China Gas Holdings Ltd.

** South African miner Exxaro said on Thursday it has sold its 50 percent stake in the Rosh Pinah zinc and lead mine in Namibia to Commodities trader Glencore for an undisclosed amount.

** Mediaset, Italy's largest TV company, won conditional clearance to buy broadcasting-tower operator DMT in what analysts say signals only a soft change in the regulatory climate for the group owned by ex-premier Silvio Berlusconi.

** Germany's antitrust regulator approved the contested merger of two of the three German cable firms, Unitymedia and Kabel BW, after the companies agreed to concessions.

** Westway Group Inc, which provides storage services for bulk liquid products, said it would review strategic alternatives after it received an unsolicited offer for some of its businesses from its largest shareholder ED&F Man.

** Voestalpine is to merge its automotive division with its tubes and steel-sections division to make its corporate structure more efficient and help growth, the Austrian steel products maker said on Thursday.

** Duke Energy's proposed purchase of Progress Energy was put on hold, after U.S. energy regulators rejected a proposal by the power companies.

** Russian Standard Group plans to take management control of Polish vodka maker Central European Distribution Corp (CEDC) as part of an international expansion strategy, the founder of the Russian premium vodka producer said on Thursday.

** AT&T Inc's $39 billion proposal to buy T-Mobile USA from Deutsche Telekom will likely fail, said Macquarie Equities Research and downgraded the No. 2 U.S. mobile provider's stock to "underperform."