Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 16 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2200 GMT on Friday.
** Warren Buffett's MidAmerican Energy Holdings made its
second foray into solar energy in as many weeks, saying on
Friday it will buy a 49 percent stake in an Arizona power plant
from NRG Energy Inc.
** Deutsche Bank AG has launched the sale of a
large chunk of its global asset management business, with a
price tag seen between 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) and 3
billion euros ($3.9 billion), two financial sources familiar
with the sale process said on Friday.
** State-owned power firm Vattenfall said on
Friday it would sell its electricity distribution and district
heating businesses in Finland to a consortium of investors, in a
deal worth 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion).
** United Rentals Inc said it will buy rival RSC
Holdings for about $1.9 billion in a cash-and-stock
deal, to create a leader in the North American equipment rental
industry.
** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said
its affiliates would buy Belgian chemicals company Taminco for
around 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) from CVC Capital
Partners.
** Wireless tower company Crown Castle International Corp
said it plans to buy privately held NextG Networks Inc
for about $1 billion in cash as it looks to expand its position
in smaller wireless tower market.
** Kroton Educacional SA, a private school
operator, agreed on Friday to pay 1.3 billion reais ($700
million) to acquire Brazil's largest university focused on
distance learning, gaining scale to lure aspiring new students
in the country's rapidly expanding middle class.
** U.S. insurance broker Brown & Brown Inc said it
agreed to buy Arrowhead General Insurance Agency Inc for $395
million in cash.
** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said
on Friday it has submitted an unsolicited $314 million bid to
acquire smaller U.S. rival ISTA Pharmaceuticals Inc,
which specializes in producing ophthalmic pharmaceutical
products.
** Restaurant industry veteran Tilman Fertitta said he would
take high-end steakhouse Morton's Restaurant Group Inc
private in a $117 million deal, marking his second acquisition
in less than two months.
** Beam Inc, whose portfolio of brands includes
Canadian Club whiskey, Courvoisier cognac and Jim Beam bourbon,
said it will acquire independent Irish whiskey maker Cooley
Distillery for $8.25 per share in a deal worth $95 million. The
deal is contingent upon approval of holders of at least 80
percent of Cooley's shares.
** Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer, said it will not bid for Blacks Leisure, the
struggling outdoor goods group that put itself up for sale
earlier this month.
** French bank Credit Agricole SA agreed to sell
its private equity unit to Coller Capital, a UK-based firm which
specialises in buying private equity assets that other firms
wish to divest.
** Private equity groups Nordic Capital and CVC are to form
a new leading Swedish chocolate and candy company by joining
their LEAF company with well-known name Cloetta, the
companies said on Friday.
** Penson Worldwide Inc said it will close its UK
operation and will sell some of its assets there as part of
ongoing efforts by the securities clearing firm to reshape its
business in the face of continuing losses.
** Italian private equity fund Clessidra has been approached
over potentially investing in Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's
largest motor insurer, Clessidra said on Friday after a report
of at least three funds being contacted.