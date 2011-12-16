Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2200 GMT on Friday.

** Warren Buffett's MidAmerican Energy Holdings made its second foray into solar energy in as many weeks, saying on Friday it will buy a 49 percent stake in an Arizona power plant from NRG Energy Inc.

** Deutsche Bank AG has launched the sale of a large chunk of its global asset management business, with a price tag seen between 2 billion euros ($2.6 billion) and 3 billion euros ($3.9 billion), two financial sources familiar with the sale process said on Friday.

** State-owned power firm Vattenfall said on Friday it would sell its electricity distribution and district heating businesses in Finland to a consortium of investors, in a deal worth 1.5 billion euros ($2 billion).

** United Rentals Inc said it will buy rival RSC Holdings for about $1.9 billion in a cash-and-stock deal, to create a leader in the North American equipment rental industry.

** Private equity firm Apollo Global Management said its affiliates would buy Belgian chemicals company Taminco for around 1.1 billion euros ($1.4 billion) from CVC Capital Partners.

** Wireless tower company Crown Castle International Corp said it plans to buy privately held NextG Networks Inc for about $1 billion in cash as it looks to expand its position in smaller wireless tower market.

** Kroton Educacional SA, a private school operator, agreed on Friday to pay 1.3 billion reais ($700 million) to acquire Brazil's largest university focused on distance learning, gaining scale to lure aspiring new students in the country's rapidly expanding middle class.

** U.S. insurance broker Brown & Brown Inc said it agreed to buy Arrowhead General Insurance Agency Inc for $395 million in cash.

** Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said on Friday it has submitted an unsolicited $314 million bid to acquire smaller U.S. rival ISTA Pharmaceuticals Inc, which specializes in producing ophthalmic pharmaceutical products.

** Restaurant industry veteran Tilman Fertitta said he would take high-end steakhouse Morton's Restaurant Group Inc private in a $117 million deal, marking his second acquisition in less than two months.

** Beam Inc, whose portfolio of brands includes Canadian Club whiskey, Courvoisier cognac and Jim Beam bourbon, said it will acquire independent Irish whiskey maker Cooley Distillery for $8.25 per share in a deal worth $95 million. The deal is contingent upon approval of holders of at least 80 percent of Cooley's shares.

** Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer, said it will not bid for Blacks Leisure, the struggling outdoor goods group that put itself up for sale earlier this month.

** French bank Credit Agricole SA agreed to sell its private equity unit to Coller Capital, a UK-based firm which specialises in buying private equity assets that other firms wish to divest.

** Private equity groups Nordic Capital and CVC are to form a new leading Swedish chocolate and candy company by joining their LEAF company with well-known name Cloetta, the companies said on Friday.

** Penson Worldwide Inc said it will close its UK operation and will sell some of its assets there as part of ongoing efforts by the securities clearing firm to reshape its business in the face of continuing losses.

** Italian private equity fund Clessidra has been approached over potentially investing in Fondiaria-SAI, Italy's largest motor insurer, Clessidra said on Friday after a report of at least three funds being contacted.