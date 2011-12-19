Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Monday.

** Jeffrey Altman of Owl Creek Asset Management reported about an 8.5 percent in Navistar International Corp and said he had held talks with the U.S. truck and engine maker regarding its potential merger with a rival.

** Online design company Vistaprint NV agreed to buy Webs Inc in a $117.5 million deal that will help it cross-sell to the privately held Webs' do-it-yourself websites.

** The New York Times Co is nearing a sale of 16 regional newspapers spread across the U.S. Southeast and California to Halifax Media Holdings, it said on Monday.

** Shareholders in Canadian patent licensing company Mosaid Technologies have approved its sale to private equity firm Sterling Partners, the Ottawa-based company said on Monday.

** Food retailer Winn-Dixie Stores Inc agreed to go private in a $560 million all-cash deal with smaller rival Bi-Lo LLC, the latest grocery chain that is betting on heft to compete with bigger rivals.

** Exxon Mobil Corp is mulling a 7 billion pound ($10.9 billion) takeover of Kurdistan-focused explorer Gulf Keystone Petroleum, the Independent of UK on Sunday reported.

** European Goldfields Ltd said on Sunday it had agreed to be bought by Eldorado Gold Corp for about C$2.5 billion ($2.4 billion).

** Bank of Ireland sold a London-headquartered lending division to Wells Fargo for around 690 million euros on Monday, putting it closer to meeting its target of selling 10 billion euros in assets under an EU-IMF bailout.

** Billionaire currency trader Joe Lewis's Piedmont investment vehicle has upped its stake in pub and restaurant group Mitchells & Butlers, a former acquisition target, to over 25 percent.

** Gas producer Apache Corp has agreed to buy a 65 percent stake in Burrup Holdings in a deal estimated at A$560 million ($560 million), looking to stabilise the fertiliser business that has been buying gas from its Australian operation.

** Perfect Lead Investments Ltd, a unit of Hong Kong's Li & Fung, has offered to buy Hong Kong-listed Hang Ten Group Holdings Ltd for about HK$2.7 billion ($347 million), a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Monday.

** Saudi billionaire Prince Alwaleed bin Talal and his Kingdom Holding Company have bought a strategic stake in microblogging site Twitter for $300 million, they said in a statement on Monday.

** Private equity backed Cidron Delfi on Monday said it had launched a 2 billion Swedish crown ($292 million) bid for Orc Group, a provider of software and services for brokerages and traders.

** Finnish utility Fortum plans to sell two subsidiaries to a private equity fund for around 200 million euros ($260.9 million) including net debt, it said on Monday.

** Irish oil and gas firm Petroceltic has won approval from the Algerian government to sell an 18.375 percent stake in its Algerian gas field to Italy's Enel in a deal that could be worth up to $180 million.

** Abu Dhabi-based Etihad Airways agreed to spend about 73 million euros ($95 million) to raise its stake in Air Berlin to almost 30 percent, throwing a lifeline to the debt-laden German airline. Etihad will buy about 31.5 million new shares in Germany's second-biggest airline until end-2016.

** Bond rating company Moody's Corp said on Monday it bought closely held British risk management company Barrie & Hibbert Ltd for $77.6 million, as it looks to bolster its risk analytics segment.

** Jacques Vert Plc agreed to be taken over by U.S. private investment firm Sun Capital for about 41.2 million pounds ($64 million) in cash, nearly a month after the British fashion retailer issued a full-year profit warning.

** Swiss drugmaker Acino Pharma Ltd will acquire the Latin American and Asian businesses of Mepha AG, owned by the Swiss arm of Israel-based Teva Pharmaceutical Industries . Acino will also acquire the Mepha site in Aesch, Switzerland, including production and research and development facilities.

** France's Vivendi signed a deal with ITI Holdings, the owner of Polish broadcaster TVN, taking control of the group's joint pay-TV platform business in Poland and an option to control TVN, the Polish broadcaster said on Monday.

** Global miner Anglo American is considering selling its majority stake in the Amapa iron ore operation in northern Brazil as it focuses on its flagship Minas-Rio growth project further south, several industry sources said.

** Canadian fertiliser maker Potash Corp is seeking permission from Israeli authorities to raise its stake in rival Israel Chemicals to 25 percent, a government source there said.

** Canada's WestFire Energy Ltd said it is exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale of the oil and gas company.