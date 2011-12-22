Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 22 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday.

** SandRidge Energy Inc sold part of its interest in the liquids-rich Mississippian play to Spanish oil and gas giant Repsol YPF in a deal that could be worth up to $1 billion, sending its shares up 21 percent.

** China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said on Thursday it plans to merge its Australian unit with Gloucester Coal in a A$700 million deal that will create one of Australia's largest listed coal companies.

** Vulcan Materials Co, the world's largest producer of sand, gravel and other construction materials, said it rejected Martin Marietta Materials Inc's hostile takeover bid, which valued the company at about $5 billion.

** Italy's energy group Eni SpA has completed the sale of its majority stake in the TAG pipeline, which brings Russian gas to Europe, Eni said in a statement on Thursday. Proceeds from the sale totalled around 710 million euros of which, 533 million euros was for the stake and about 177 million euros was repayment of shareholder loans provided by Eni to TAG, it said.

** Williams Partners LP agreed to acquire a pipeline system serving the prolific gas producing Marcellus Shale in north-east United States from Delphi Midstream Partners for $750 million.

** Ram Energy Resources Inc said it would sell a 74 percent stake for up to $550 million to privately held Halcon Resources LLC to develop its oil fields in Oklahoma and Texas.

** H.B. Fuller Co said it has agreed to buy Swiss firm Forbo's industrial adhesives business for 370 million Swiss francs ($395 million) in cash, enhancing the U.S. specialty chemical maker's position in the adhesives industry.

** British Airways owner IAG is to buy Lufthansa's UK unit bmi for 172.5 million pounds ($270 million) in cash, it announced on Thursday, seeing off rival bidder Virgin in the race to grab loss-making bmi's much coveted runway slots at London Heathrow.

** Dutch construction company BAM said on Thursday it has sold its stake in dredger Van Oord for 200 million euros to Belgian and Dutch investment companies to strengthen its financial position and focus on core operations.

** Britain's Hansteen Holdings bought property assets from the Spencer Group of Companies for 150 million pounds ($234.96 million), as the industrial property investor looks to expand its portfolio of assets in the United Kingdom.

** PT Energi Mega Persada, an oil and gas firm controlled by Indonesia's Bakrie group, said on Thursday it will buy a 36.7 percent stake in Offshore North West Java oil and gas block from China's CNOOC for $212 million.

** Developer Sino Land Co Ltd on Thursday agreed to sell a Hong Kong shopping mall to property investment fund Link Real Estate Investment Trust for HK$588 million ($76 million).

** Israel's finance ministry has given initial approval to Canadian fertiliser maker Potash Corp's request to raise its stake in rival Israel Chemicals to 25 percent.

** Carmaker BMW has bought a slightly higher stake in carbon fibre maker SGL Group than initially flagged and signalled it might buy even more shares if the opportunity arose.

** India's GVK Power and Infrastructure is looking to sell a minority holding in its Australian unit, GVK Hancock, to raise funds to retire part of its debt and fund operations, three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

** Finnish papermaker UPM-Kymmenen said it was to sell its radio frequency idenfitication unit to Dutch group Smartrac, in which it will buy a 10.6 percent stake, aiming to invest more efficiently in the new technology.

** Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc will start tie-up talks next month with Taiwanese rival Nanya Technology Corp, with a view to a possible merger, the Nikkei business daily said on Thursday.

** South Korea's SK Networks Co Ltd said on Thursday it has been in talks to invest in Australia's Cockatoo Coal Ltd as part of its efforts to expand overseas resource development.

** Dutch telecoms firm KPN said on Thursday it will sell its French mobile unit KPN France to Bouygues Telecom , but gave no financial details.

** German utility RWE AG and Russia's Gazprom have terminated talks about joint power production ventures, RWE said in a statement on Thursday.

** European Islamic Investment Bank is in talks to acquire a 30 percent stake in Dubai-based Rasmala Investment Bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

** Opta Minerals said on Thursday it has opted to suspend a strategic review that it began three months ago, partly due to challenging market conditions.

** China's sovereign wealth fund has taken a 25 percent in South Africa's unlisted but prominent Shanduka Group, the latest investment by the Asian giant keen to gain greater access to Africa's resources.

** Norwegian certification firm Det Norske Veritas will beef up its energy business through the purchase of a 74.3 percent stake in Netherlands-based energy consulting, testing and certification firm KEMA for an undisclosed sum.