Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 22 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Thursday.
** SandRidge Energy Inc sold part of its
interest in the liquids-rich Mississippian play to Spanish oil
and gas giant Repsol YPF in a deal that could be worth
up to $1 billion, sending its shares up 21 percent.
** China's Yanzhou Coal Mining Co Ltd said on
Thursday it plans to merge its Australian unit with Gloucester
Coal in a A$700 million deal that will create one of
Australia's largest listed coal companies.
** Vulcan Materials Co, the world's largest producer
of sand, gravel and other construction materials, said it
rejected Martin Marietta Materials Inc's hostile
takeover bid, which valued the company at about $5 billion.
** Italy's energy group Eni SpA has completed the
sale of its majority stake in the TAG pipeline, which brings
Russian gas to Europe, Eni said in a statement on Thursday.
Proceeds from the sale totalled around 710 million euros of
which, 533 million euros was for the stake and about 177 million
euros was repayment of shareholder loans provided by Eni to TAG,
it said.
** Williams Partners LP agreed to acquire a pipeline
system serving the prolific gas producing Marcellus Shale in
north-east United States from Delphi Midstream Partners for $750
million.
** Ram Energy Resources Inc said it would sell a 74
percent stake for up to $550 million to privately held Halcon
Resources LLC to develop its oil fields in Oklahoma and Texas.
** H.B. Fuller Co said it has agreed to buy Swiss
firm Forbo's industrial adhesives business for 370
million Swiss francs ($395 million) in cash, enhancing the U.S.
specialty chemical maker's position in the adhesives industry.
** British Airways owner IAG is to buy Lufthansa's
UK unit bmi for 172.5 million pounds ($270 million) in
cash, it announced on Thursday, seeing off rival bidder Virgin
in the race to grab loss-making bmi's much coveted runway slots
at London Heathrow.
** Dutch construction company BAM said on Thursday
it has sold its stake in dredger Van Oord for 200 million euros
to Belgian and Dutch investment companies to strengthen its
financial position and focus on core operations.
** Britain's Hansteen Holdings bought property
assets from the Spencer Group of Companies for 150 million
pounds ($234.96 million), as the industrial property investor
looks to expand its portfolio of assets in the United Kingdom.
** PT Energi Mega Persada, an oil and gas firm
controlled by Indonesia's Bakrie group, said on Thursday it will
buy a 36.7 percent stake in Offshore North West Java oil and gas
block from China's CNOOC for $212 million.
** Developer Sino Land Co Ltd on Thursday agreed
to sell a Hong Kong shopping mall to property investment fund
Link Real Estate Investment Trust for HK$588 million
($76 million).
** Israel's finance ministry has given initial approval to
Canadian fertiliser maker Potash Corp's request to
raise its stake in rival Israel Chemicals to 25
percent.
** Carmaker BMW has bought a slightly higher stake
in carbon fibre maker SGL Group than initially flagged
and signalled it might buy even more shares if the opportunity
arose.
** India's GVK Power and Infrastructure is looking
to sell a minority holding in its Australian unit, GVK Hancock,
to raise funds to retire part of its debt and fund operations,
three sources with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters.
** Finnish papermaker UPM-Kymmenen said it was to
sell its radio frequency idenfitication unit to Dutch group
Smartrac, in which it will buy a 10.6 percent stake,
aiming to invest more efficiently in the new technology.
** Japanese chipmaker Elpida Memory Inc will start
tie-up talks next month with Taiwanese rival Nanya Technology
Corp, with a view to a possible merger, the Nikkei
business daily said on Thursday.
** South Korea's SK Networks Co Ltd said on
Thursday it has been in talks to invest in Australia's Cockatoo
Coal Ltd as part of its efforts to expand overseas
resource development.
** Dutch telecoms firm KPN said on Thursday it will
sell its French mobile unit KPN France to Bouygues Telecom
, but gave no financial details.
** German utility RWE AG and Russia's Gazprom
have terminated talks about joint power production
ventures, RWE said in a statement on Thursday.
** European Islamic Investment Bank is in talks to
acquire a 30 percent stake in Dubai-based Rasmala Investment
Bank, two sources with knowledge of the matter told Reuters on
Thursday.
** Opta Minerals said on Thursday it has opted to
suspend a strategic review that it began three months ago,
partly due to challenging market conditions.
** China's sovereign wealth fund has taken a 25 percent in
South Africa's unlisted but prominent Shanduka Group, the latest
investment by the Asian giant keen to gain greater access to
Africa's resources.
** Norwegian certification firm Det Norske Veritas will beef
up its energy business through the purchase of a 74.3 percent
stake in Netherlands-based energy consulting, testing and
certification firm KEMA for an undisclosed sum.