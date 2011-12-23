Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Dec 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.
** The boards of Italian insurer Fondiaria-SAI
and its quoted unit Milano Assicurazioni ADMI.MI have
approved the sale of their combined 33 percent stake in IGLI,
the main owner of Italian constructor Impregilo,
sources close to the matter said.
** Lagardere completed the sale of its Russian
radio business to several private Russian investors in a
transaction worth $162 million, the French company said in a
statement.
** Exor SpA, the investment company of Italy's
Agnelli family, has agreed to sell its travel and tourism
company unit Alpitour to private equity funds Wise SGR SpA and
J. Hirsh & co., Exor said.
** Russian bank VTB acquired a 20 percent stake in
the nation's largest iron ore miner Metalloinvest from minority
shareholder Vasily Anisimov for a price of between $2 billion
and $3 billion, a source close to the deal said.
** ConvergEx Group, a software provider for brokerage and
investment technology firms, said it terminated its merger
agreement with private equity firm CVC Capital, partly because
of probes by U.S. regulators. CVC Capital was looking to buy
ConvergEx, which is partly owned by Bank of New York Mellon
, for $1.9 billion, Bloomberg had reported in July.
** Malaysia's state-linked investor fund Khazanah Nasional
and its healthcare unit bought stakes in Turkish hospital group
Acibadem that values the latter at $1.68 billion.
** Mexican plastics pipe maker Mexichem raised
its offer for Dutch rival Wavin by 11 percent to 505
million euros ($659.79 million), winning the company's support
to start due diligence in January and pushing up its shares.
** Raiffeisen Bank International wants to cut the
490 million euro ($640.2 million) price it has agreed to buy a
70 percent stake in Poland's Polbank from Greece's EFG Eurobank
EFGr.AT, a newspaper reported.
** Swedish private equity firm Ratos has
appointed advisors to help sell pest control firm Anticimex,
sources familiar with the matter told Reuters, in a deal that
could be worth 2.5 billion Swedish crowns ($364 million).
** Solar power maker SunPower Corp said it agreed
to buy Tenesol, a unit of French oil major Total SA,
for $165.4 million in cash.
** Russia's top lender Sberbank said it bought
99.145 percent in Swiss SLB Commercial Bank from Lukoil
, Russia's second largest oil producer. Sberbank, which
started its international foray this year, said in a statement
the price stood at 75.35 million Swiss francs ($80.5 million)
but it could be revised after SLB discloses its financial
results.
** Blacks Leisure, the struggling British outdoor
goods retailer that put itself up for sale earlier this month,
said it does not have and does not now expect to receive an
offer for its equity.
** Russia's Power Machines, controlled by tycoon Alexey
Mordashov, has acquired the Russian engineering firm EMAlliance,
which produces boilers for power stations, EMAlliance said.
** Bermudan reinsurer Haverford said it had ended talks to
buy a stake in London-listed Omega Insurance after the
two sides failed to agree on a price.