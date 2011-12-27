Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

UPDATE 1-Puma kicks off 2017 with upbeat outlook after winning run
Dec 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2115 GMT on Tuesday.
** General Electric Co agreed to buy life insurer MetLife Inc's online bank on Tuesday, in a deal that will let GE's capital arm expand its funding base and lessen reliance on wholesale markets.
** French state-controlled power company EDF reached a long-awaited deal to take control of Italy's No. 2 utility Edison, agreeing to pay 700 million euros ($912.73 million) to boost its stake to 81 percent from roughly 50 percent.
** French retailer Carrefour said on Tuesday it had sold 97 supermarket properties held by its real-estate arm to an asset manager for 365 million euros ($476.91 million).
** U.S. oil and gas exploration company Endeavour International Corp said its unit has agreed to buy ConocoPhillips' interest in three producing U.K. oil fields in the Central North Sea for $330 million.
** Healthcare real estate firm Ventas Inc will buy peer Cogdell Spencer Inc for about $217 million in cash to broaden its presence in the medical office building market.
** Westmoreland Coal Co said it has agreed to buy the Kemmerer mine in southwestern Wyoming from a Chevron unit for $179 million plus about $14 million in working capital.
** Saudi Arabia's Savola Group will sell its 80 percent stake in a property firm to Knowledge Economic City as it focuses on its core food, retail and plastics business, it said on Tuesday.
