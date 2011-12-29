Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

MOVES-KPMG India names Arun Kumar as CEO
Feb 5 KPMG India has appointed Arun Kumar as chairman and chief executive, effective Feb. 5.
Dec 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1500 GMT on Thursday.
** Russia's second-largest lender VTB said it acquired a 20 percent stake in the nation's largest iron ore miner Metalloinvest. The deal is valued at about $2.5 billion, according to a press release issued by law firm Dewey & LeBoeuf, which said it advised on the deal.
** Biopharmaceutical company Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc , on Wednesday, agreed to buy Enobia Pharma Corp in an all-cash deal to gain access to the privately owned firm's key therapy for treating a rare and fatal metabolic bone disease.
* Auto sector in spotlight, Toyota, Suzuki release earnings later