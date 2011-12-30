Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

BRIEF-TRANSEASTERN POWER TRUST ANNOUNCES DEBENTURE INTEREST PAYMENT EXTENSION
* TRANSEASTERN POWER TRUST ANNOUNCES DEBENTURE INTEREST PAYMENT EXTENSION
Dec 30 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.
** Fortune Oil Plc, a key shareholder in takeover target China Gas Holdings Ltd, will not accept the unsolicited $2.2 billion bid from Sinopec and ENN Energy Holdings Ltd, a top executive at Fortune told Reuters on Friday.
** Banco Bradesco , Brazil's second-biggest private sector bank, pulled out of talks to buy HSBC Holdings Plc's consumer finance unit Losango on concern about potential charges related to labor disputes, a local newspaper reported on Friday.
** Ireland's second-largest general insurer FBD has sold its brokerage arm, FBD Brokers, to Britain's Jardine Lloyd Thompson (JLT) for up to 8.5 million euros, the company said on Friday.
FRANKFURT, Feb 8 German chipmaker Infineon and U.S. LED lighting maker Cree warned that Cree's planned sale of Wolfspeed Power and RF to Infineon might not go ahead, citing security concerns by the U.S. government.
* Valley Metro RPTA awards New Flyer a contract for up to 21 xcelsior buses