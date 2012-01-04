Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Jan 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.

** Private equity group CVC Capital Partners is expanding further into debt management in a deal with asset manager Resource America to create a new credit arm with assets of $7.5 billion.

** Exxon Mobil is in talks to sell most of its 50 percent stake in TonenGeneral Sekiyu KK back to its Japanese refining partner and unload other assets in Japan in a deal that could be worth as much as $5 billion, four sources with knowledge of the matter said.

** RuggedCom Inc's board recommended shareholders reject U.S. cable maker Belden Inc's C$280 million offer to buy the Canadian router and ethernet switch manufacturer, calling the hostile bid opportunistic and inadequate.

** Oshkosh Corp said in a new letter to shareholders that company executives have met with Carl Icahn "multiple times" and said the billionaire investor "may not be certain of his intentions" for the company.

** Smith & Nephew, Europe's largest artificial hip and knee maker, is to spin off its biologics business into a new U.S.-based joint venture that will be majority owned by healthcare private equity firm Essex Woodlands.

** Indian energy major Reliance Industries Ltd is among companies in talks to buy the exploration and production unit of U.S. pipeline company El Paso Corp, Bloomberg reported, citing unnamed people with knowledge about the matter.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group said on Wednesday it had acquired a 48 percent stake in Turkish private education provider Bahcesehir Koleji.

** Shares in mobile messaging firm Synchronica Plc jumped further on Wednesday after wireless software maker Myriad Group AG confirmed it has made an offer for it to expand offering and clientele under growing pressure from new rivals.

** Bankrupt primary aluminium producer ZALCO is in talks with eight potential buyers for a takeover of part or all of its plant in Zeeland, the Netherlands, the company's receiver said on Wednesday.

** Dutch mail company PostNL is in talks with German BWPost about buying a stake in the unlisted company, a PostNL spokesman told Reuters on Wednesday without disclosing financial details.