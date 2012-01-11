Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Jan 11 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Wednesday.
** A bankruptcy judge on Wednesday gave Lehman Brothers
Holdings Inc the go-ahead to match a $1.325 billion
offer from Sam Zell's Equity Residential for a stake in
apartment company Archstone.
** Private equity investor PAI Partners has agreed to sell a
25.7 percent stake in Danish food ingredients company Chr.
Hansen to Novo A/S for about 560 million euros ($715.56
million), Chr. Hansen said on Wednesday.
** E.ON said it will buy a 10 percent stake in
Brazil's MPX Energia for about 850 million reais
($471 million), only weeks after losing a bid for a stake in
Portugal's EDP, as the group struggles to tap new
markets following Germany's move to exit nuclear
power.
** South African diversified miner Exxaro
Resources made a bid worth up to A$338 million ($349
million) for African Iron, targeting the
Australian-listed company's Mayoko iron ore project in the
Republic of the Congo.
** Health insurer Universal American Corp, which was
seen as a takeover candidate, will buy privately owned APS
Healthcare Inc for $227.5 million to expand its Medicare
services.
** Ivanhoe Energy said it will sell its stake in the
Zitong natural gas project to a unit of Royal Dutch Shell
for about $160 million in cash, to focus on oil
exploration projects.
** BlackRock, the world's largest money manager, said on
Wednesday it will expand its exchange-traded fund business in
Canada by acquiring privately held Claymore Investments.
** Apple said on Wednesday it had bought
Israel's Anobit, a maker of flash storage technology whose chips
it already uses in gadgets such as the iPad.
** Malaysian groups OSK Holdings and RHB Capital
have asked for central bank approval to merge RHB's
banking group with OSK's investment bank to create the country's
largest stockbroker.
** Hospital operator Community Health Systems Inc
scrapped plans to buy a 26-bed facility in Roswell, New Mexico
over antitrust concerns.
** Hypermarcas, the Brazilian maker of disposable
consumer goods, may face a flurry of unsolicited takeover offers
from banking and private equity firms seeking to turn around the
company, local newspapers reported on Wednesday.
** Shares in the Danish food ingredients maker Chr. Hansen
Holdings A/S leapt after the group said its biggest
shareholder had sold its 25.7 percent stake, placing the stock
with a long-term investor and removing any risk of a fire sale
of unwanted shares.
** Migdal Insurance and Financial Holdings is in
talks to join the Viola private equity group in its bid to buy a
40 percent stake in Clal Industries from Israeli
conglomerate IDB Development, the insurer said on Wednesday.
** French nuclear group Areva on Wednesday denied
having any plans to buy a stake in Urenco for the time being,
reacting to media reports flagging its interest in the UK-based
uranium enrichment company.
** Deutsche Boerse AG's last-ditch lobbying
efforts in support of its proposed takeover of NYSE Euronext
NYX.N look set to fail, leaving the deal heading for the rocks
with European antitrust regulators expected to block the deal.