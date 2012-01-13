Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Jan 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday.

** Westlake Chemical made an unsolicited, $1.03 billion bid for rival chemical company Georgia Gulf Corp , as it looks to increase its offerings of chemicals used to make plastics and building products.

** Private equity firm TPG Capital is willing to invest about $1 billion in Japan's Olympus Corp in a joint deal with Sony Corp or another suitor circling the scandal-hit firm, a person familiar with TPG's thinking said.

** Acacia Research Corp which acquires and licenses patent rights to various technologies, said its unit bought privately held Adaptix Inc, a developer of 4G technologies, for $160 million, to expand its patent portfolio.

** Patent firm Sisvel International has bought a portfolio of more than 450 patents and applications from Nokia for an undisclosed sum, mostly in wireless technology.

** Nestle, the world's biggest food group, declined to comment on a report it had placed a bid to buy Pfizer Inc's baby formula business.

** Austrian energy group OMV has given Deutsche Bank the mandate of divesting parts of its refining and marketing business, including perhaps its 45 percent stake in Bayernoil refineries.

** Unipol main shareholder Finsoe will take its part in Unipol's capital hike and does not want to have its stake to be overly diluted in the planned merger between Unipol and companies of the Fondiaria-SAI group, a source close to the matter said on Friday.

** Goldman Sachs and Cerberus have exited German property company GSW Immobilien AG by placing a 20 percent stake late on Thursday.

** The family of Douglas Holding AG Chief Executive Henning Kreke would break up the German retailer if it succeeds in taking the German retailer private, Financial Times Deutschland reported, citing financial sources.

** The sale of a luxury hotel chain owned by Indian developer DLF Ltd received a setback on Friday after a suitor, China's HNA Group, said it had given up on bidding for the asset.

** Falkland Oil and Gas is in advanced talks with North American and European independent oil companies who wish to team up with the company for its controversial exploration campaign in the Falkland Islands, the firm's CEO said.

** UK oil explorer Cairn Energy is talks about the possible sale of a stake in its Greenland exploration interests, according to an analyst note.

** French utility EDF on Friday denied making a preliminary non-binding bid to buy BG Group Plc's 65 percent stake in India's Gujarat Gas.

** German dairy group Theo Mueller is in talks to make a cash bid for Robert Wiseman, the Scottish milk producer said on Friday, sending its shares soaring.

** British billionaire businessmen David and Simon Reuben have agreed to buy Arena Leisure, the operator of seven UK racecourses including Doncaster and Lingfield Park.