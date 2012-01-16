Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Jan 16 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1600 GMT on Monday.

** German conglomerate ThyssenKrupp is close to selling its stainless steel arm, a key plank of its restructuring effort, but a sale to rivals could involve a break-up of one of Europe's market leaders.

** The founder of Israeli mineral water group Mayanot Eden , best known for its Eden Springs office watercooler brand, is planning a sale of the business, people familiar with the situation said.

** Turkey's biggest mobile phone company Turkcell is looking into Bulgarian telecommunications operator Vivacom but there was no board decision on the issue yet, Turkcell Deputy Chief Executive Koray Ozturkler told Reuters on Monday.

** Cominar Real Estate Investment Trust said it had raised its buyout offer for rival Canmarc Real Estate Investment Trust as it accelerates plans to grow outside Québec.

** South Korean steelmaker POSCO said it might consider teaming up with domestic shipbuilders in a 1 billion euro ($1.3 billion) bid for French engineering company GTT.