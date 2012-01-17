Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday.

** Siam Cement Pcl, Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, said on Tuesday it was keen to invest in a new cement plant in Myanmar as part of its drive for regional expansion.

** Indian state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp is in discussions with U.S. energy major ConocoPhillips for a business partnership but talks are at a "very nascent stage", the Indian explorer said on Tuesday.

** South Korea's POSCO, the world's third-biggest steelmaker, said on Tuesday it will pay 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) to expand its stake in an Australian iron ore mining firm, its biggest investment in resources to date.

** Israeli mineral water group Mayanot Eden, best known for its Eden Springs office watercooler brand, has appointed investment bankers to review its business, the company said on Tuesday.

** Dublin-based San Leon Energy said on Tuesday it was inviting bids for a stake in its Albanian exploration licence, which it said could hold over a billion barrels of oil, after receiving a number of unsolicited bids.

** Metro, the world's fourth-biggest retailer, has halted the sale of its Kaufhof department stores, blaming a difficult economic backdrop which also knocked fourth-quarter sales as cash-strapped Europeans cut spending on non-essentials.

** Petron Corp Employees Retirement Plan plans to sell about $174 million worth of shares in Philippines' biggest oil refiner, Petron Corp, according to a term sheet for the transaction seen by Reuters on Tuesday.

** Bouygues Construction, part of French conglomerate Bouygues, is to set up a joint-venture in Qatar, the host of the 2022 soccer World Cup.

** The chief executive of SCA, Europe's biggest manufacturer of corrugated packaging and hygiene products, believes a strategic acquisition in hygiene may be more feasible following the sale of its packaging business.

** AIA Group Ltd, Asia's No.3 insurer and about one third owned by American International Group Inc, is considering bidding for Dutch ING's around $6 billion Asian insurance operations, sources said, with the prospective sale expected to draw heavy interest from rivals.