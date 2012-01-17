Deals of the day - mergers and acquisitions

UPDATE 2-S.Korea's Lotte Duty Free says China cyber attacks crashed website
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
Jan 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1000 GMT on Tuesday.
** Siam Cement Pcl, Thailand's top industrial conglomerate, said on Tuesday it was keen to invest in a new cement plant in Myanmar as part of its drive for regional expansion.
** Indian state-run Oil and Natural Gas Corp is in discussions with U.S. energy major ConocoPhillips for a business partnership but talks are at a "very nascent stage", the Indian explorer said on Tuesday.
** South Korea's POSCO, the world's third-biggest steelmaker, said on Tuesday it will pay 1.8 trillion won ($1.6 billion) to expand its stake in an Australian iron ore mining firm, its biggest investment in resources to date.
** Israeli mineral water group Mayanot Eden, best known for its Eden Springs office watercooler brand, has appointed investment bankers to review its business, the company said on Tuesday.
** Dublin-based San Leon Energy said on Tuesday it was inviting bids for a stake in its Albanian exploration licence, which it said could hold over a billion barrels of oil, after receiving a number of unsolicited bids.
** Metro, the world's fourth-biggest retailer, has halted the sale of its Kaufhof department stores, blaming a difficult economic backdrop which also knocked fourth-quarter sales as cash-strapped Europeans cut spending on non-essentials.
** Petron Corp Employees Retirement Plan plans to sell about $174 million worth of shares in Philippines' biggest oil refiner, Petron Corp, according to a term sheet for the transaction seen by Reuters on Tuesday.
** Bouygues Construction, part of French conglomerate Bouygues, is to set up a joint-venture in Qatar, the host of the 2022 soccer World Cup.
** The chief executive of SCA, Europe's biggest manufacturer of corrugated packaging and hygiene products, believes a strategic acquisition in hygiene may be more feasible following the sale of its packaging business.
** AIA Group Ltd, Asia's No.3 insurer and about one third owned by American International Group Inc, is considering bidding for Dutch ING's around $6 billion Asian insurance operations, sources said, with the prospective sale expected to draw heavy interest from rivals.
* Cyber attack downs Duty Free website, virus hits Group site
LONDON, March 2 European shares steadied early on Thursday, pausing after a strong rally in the previous session, with strong earnings updates driving shares in Melrose Industries and Subsea 7.
* Raises merger savings target to $1.75 bln from $1.4 bln (Adds shares, analyst comment)