Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Jan 19 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday.
** Thai telecoms group Shin Corp Pcl confirmed
on Thursday that an affiliate of Singapore's Temasek Holdings
had sold 6.2 percent of Shin for $254 million, in a
move to boost the tradeable shares of Shin to 20.4 percent.
** Australia's Nexus Energy said it will form a
joint venture with oil major Royal Dutch Shell and
Osaka Gas to develop its Crux field in Western
Australia's Browse Basin.
** Debt-laden Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines
said it is in talks with Hong Kong-based distressed debt company
SC Lowy Financial for a possible investment, throwing a
potential lifeline for the cash-strapped airline.
** Endemol, the TV production house behind Big Brother, said
it had reached an agreement in principle with more than
two-thirds of its lenders on a restructuring of its capital,
paving the way for the lenders to take over in a debt-for-equity
swap.
** Japan's Nippon Life Insurance said on Thursday
it has agreed to buy a 26 percent stake in a fund management
unit of India's Reliance Capital for about $290
million as Japanese insurers accelerate a push to tap Asia's
emerging economies.
** Qatar Telecom (Qtel) plans to buy out a private
equity partner's stake in Iraqi telecoms operator Asiacell
before offering shares in the company to the public, two banking
sources said.
** Small Danish financial institution Vestjysk Bank
said on Thursday it was considering asking the
government to come to its aid by converting a hybrid loan into
equity, which could put the government in control of the bank.