Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Jan 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1430 GMT on Thursday.

** Thai telecoms group Shin Corp Pcl confirmed on Thursday that an affiliate of Singapore's Temasek Holdings had sold 6.2 percent of Shin for $254 million, in a move to boost the tradeable shares of Shin to 20.4 percent.

** Australia's Nexus Energy said it will form a joint venture with oil major Royal Dutch Shell and Osaka Gas to develop its Crux field in Western Australia's Browse Basin.

** Debt-laden Indian carrier Kingfisher Airlines said it is in talks with Hong Kong-based distressed debt company SC Lowy Financial for a possible investment, throwing a potential lifeline for the cash-strapped airline.

** Endemol, the TV production house behind Big Brother, said it had reached an agreement in principle with more than two-thirds of its lenders on a restructuring of its capital, paving the way for the lenders to take over in a debt-for-equity swap.

** Japan's Nippon Life Insurance said on Thursday it has agreed to buy a 26 percent stake in a fund management unit of India's Reliance Capital for about $290 million as Japanese insurers accelerate a push to tap Asia's emerging economies.

** Qatar Telecom (Qtel) plans to buy out a private equity partner's stake in Iraqi telecoms operator Asiacell before offering shares in the company to the public, two banking sources said.

** Small Danish financial institution Vestjysk Bank said on Thursday it was considering asking the government to come to its aid by converting a hybrid loan into equity, which could put the government in control of the bank.