Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 19 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday.

** United Parcel Service will pay 5.2 billion euros ($6.85 billion) for Dutch peer TNT Express in a deal that will make the world's largest package delivery company the market leader in Europe.

** Privately held Zayo Group LLC agreed to buy rival AboveNet Inc, a provider of broadband connections to big companies and carriers, for about $2.2 billion in cash to expand its high bandwidth fiber-based communications business.

** British banking software company Misys has agreed to be bought by private equity firm Vista Partners for 1.27 billion pounds ($2 billion) after dismissing a merger with a rival and in the absence of a competing bid from its top shareholder.

** Japan's Marubeni Corp and a state-sponsored fund have agreed to acquire offshore services company Seajacks International from private equity firm Riverstone Holdings for an undisclosed amount. On Sunday, the Nikkei business daily had pegged the deal's value at $850 million.

** Citigoup has sold its stake in Chinese lender Shanghai Pudong Development Bank, booking a profit of around $349 million as the U.S. lender looks to shore up its balance sheet after failing a U.S. Federal Reserve stress test.

** Covidien Plc said it would buy superDimension Ltd, an Israel-based respiratory systems maker, for about $300 million to gain access to its device to treat lung diseases.

** Oil and gas producer QR Energy LP said it will buy oil properties in Ark-La-Tex area and Michigan from an undisclosed private seller for $230 million in cash.

** Nisshin Steel Co will acquire Nippon Metal Industry Co in a stock swap deal valued at $180 million to create Japan's No.2 stainless steel maker, as the industry consolidates in the face of a dull home market and tough overseas competition.

** Private equity firm Blackstone is in exclusive talks to take over 100 million euros ($132 million) of commercial property loans owned by Societe Generale as the French bank seeks to curb its real estate exposure, the Financial Times reported.

** Investcorp Corp, a Bahraini alternative investment manager, said it acquired U.K.-based education firm GL Education Group for an undisclosed amount.

** Asseco Poland, one of eastern Europe's biggest software groups, said a 250 million-zloty ($80 million) bid for local rival Sygnity was its final offer.

** Staffing company Kforce Inc said it has agreed to sell its clinical research business to inVentiv Health Inc for $50 million in cash, as it looks to focus on its core business.

** Intel Corp and Micron Technology Inc are likely to bid for Elpida Memory Inc which will take bids from investors interested in sponsoring its turnaround from bankruptcy, the Nikkei business daily reported.

** Berkshire Hathaway-owned electronic component distributor TTI Inc said it bought employee-owned Sager Electronics, less than a month after Berkshire Chief Executive Warren Buffett said he wanted TTI to make more deals.

** German truckmaker Daimler is keen to expand its minority stake in Russia's Kamaz gradually over the next four years and will not seek majority control in the short term, the head of its trucks division said.

** Britain's Cadogan Petroleum said Italian oil and gas operator Eni would not buy an additional stake in a Cadogan project in Ukraine following the analysis of drill results at two wells.

** Canada's biggest grain handler, Viterra, said it was in exclusive talks with a prospective buyer.

It didn't identify the suitor, but industry sources have said Swiss-based commodities trader Glencore is developing a bid that would involve Canadian grain handler Richardson International Ltd and farm retailer Agrium Inc.