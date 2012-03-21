Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 21 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday.
** South Korean state oil firm Korea National Oil Corp
(KNOC) said a consortium led by private equity firm Apollo
Global Management LLC, of which it is a part, will buy
U.S.-based El Paso Corp's oil and gas business for $7.15
billion.
** Watson Pharmaceuticals Inc is close to buying
Swiss-based Actavis for around $7 billion, marking the latest
deal between generics companies racing to achieve economies of
scale, three sources familiar with the matter said.
** PSA Peugeot Citroen's 1 billion euro ($1.3 bln)
share sale appeared to be in the bag, freeing the carmaker to
focus on its next hurdles: downsizing European production and
making its alliance with General Motors work.
** JPMorgan has agreed to buy a 19.9 percent stake in
Chinese trust company Bridge Trust Co, according to media
reports.
** India's GVK Power & Infrastructure Ltd is
looking to sell down its stakes in the Alpha coal project and
related port and rail assets in Australia to help fund the $10
billion cost of the projects, its Australian chief said.
** U.S. staffing provider On Assignment Inc on
Tuesday agreed to buy privately held rival Apex Systems Inc for
$600 million, including debt.
** AIA Group Ltd said that Japan's Nippon Life
Insurance Co had agreed to buy a 1 percent stake in
the firm for about $430 million.
** Morgan Stanley's Asia private equity arm has
invested $300 million in China's Tianhe Chemicals Group, the two
companies said.
** Lloyd's of London insurer Hardy Underwriting
said it had accepted a 280 pence per share cash takeover
offer from U.S. rival CNA Financial, valuing it at about
143 million pounds ($227 million).
** GlaxoSmithKline Plc and Johnson & Johnson
are taking a new tack in the hunt for tomorrow's drugs by
linking with venture capital firm Index Ventures in an unusual
tie-up. The two pharmaceutical manufacturers will together
contribute half the funding for a 150 million euros ($199
million) fund being launched by Index to invest in early-stage
life sciences projects, primarily in Europe.
** Broadcom Corp said it would pay about $195
million to buy BroadLight, a maker of chips used in fiber optic
networks carrying services such as television and high-speed
Internet.
** Indonesia-focused private equity firm Saratoga Capital
and two other investors have launched a sale of their 315
million shares in telecom tower firm PT Tower Bersama
Infrastructure to raise up to 913.5 billion rupiah
($100 million), sources said.
** Land Securities Group said it would sell its
Liverpool assets to InfraRed Capital Partners for 77 million
pounds ($122.08 million).
** Hercules Offshore Inc said on Tuesday it will
buy a rig from a unit of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc
for $40 million in cash to execute a three-year drilling
contract with world's largest oil producer Saudi Aramco.
** Synergy Health said it would buy Surgical
Solutions LLC from Empire Investment Holdings for $6.5 million
in cash.
** Intertek Group bought Atlanta-based 4th Strand
from its management shareholders for a total consideration of
$6.4 million.
** Hewlett Packard Co CEO Meg Whitman plans to
combine the computing giant's PC and printing divisions in a
major internal overhaul intended to spur combined sales of
hardware to customers, two sources familiar with the move told
Reuters.
** Zynga Inc is buying OMGPOP, maker of the popular
game "Draw Something" for an undisclosed sum, as the company
moves to expand its games lineup on mobile devices and Facebook.
** Commerzbank and the European Commission are
likely to announce a deal on the revamp of the German bank's
ailing mortgage division later this month, three people close to
the bank told Reuters.
** A former Russian Energy Minister is planning to bid for
three refineries owned by bankrupt oil refiner Petroplus, a
source close to the matter said.
** The Hartford Financial Services Group, under
pressure from its biggest shareholder, famed hedge fund manager
John Paulson, said it would get rid of most of its life
insurance-related operations.
** A fund affiliated with Apollo Global Management LLC
said it will acquire the Irish consumer credit card
portfolio of Bank of America Europe Card Services.