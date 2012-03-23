Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 23 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday.
** Morgan Stanley is interested in buying all of
Citigroup Inc's stake in their wealth management joint
venture this year in what could be a roughly $10 billion deal,
said people familiar with Morgan Stanley management's thinking.
** HSBC Holdings PLC said it would sell 80.1
percent of HSBC Private Equity Middle East Limited to Havenvest
Partners Limited.
** A Luxembourg-based investment fund on Friday will bid for
a 5 percent stake in Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena < B MPS.MI> ,
the latest suitor to emerge after two Italian private equity
funds pulled out of talks to buy a chunk of Italy's third
biggest bank.
** China's XCMG is finalizing a deal to invest in privately
held German machinery manufacturer Schwing, three sources close
to the process said, as Chinese companies race to get their
hands on German industrial know-how.
** ING Groep NV has put its roughly $775 million
stake in Thailand's TMB Bank Pcl on the block as the
bailed-out Dutch financial services group pushes ahead with
Asian divestments, sources familiar with the matter told
Reuters.
** Zynga Inc shareholders will sell Class A shares
worth about $591 million, with founder and CEO Mark Pincus alone
set to reap about $227 million based on Thursday's closing
price.
** The German government plans to buy a bigger stake of up
to 12 percent of EADS from Daimler and
private banks, a government source said on Friday, in a sign it
wants to defend national interests in the European aerospace
group.
** Danish brewer Carlsberg considers it a
priority to gain 100 percent ownership of Chinese brewer
Chongqing Brewery as it continues to strengthen its
foothold in Asia, its chairman told Reuters.
** Healthcare products and medical device maker Covidien Plc
said on Thursday it will buy privately owned Newport
Medical for about $108 million to gain access to ventilator
devices.
** API Technologies Corp said it bought UK-based
C-Mac Aerospace Limited for about $33 million.
** Opsec Security Group PLC proposed to buy Delta
Labelling Limited and Delta Labelling (HK) Ltd for about 12.5
million pounds ($19.76 million) plus Delta's excess cash at the
completion of the acquisition.
** Braveheart Investment Group PLC said it acquired
Neon Capital Partners for 380,000 pounds ($600,700).
** Swisher Hygiene Inc said it acquired certain
assets of Environmental Biotech, for about $371,000 in cash. It
also said it acquired certain assets of Green on Whites Inc.
** Exxon Mobil Corp has put 78 French gas stations
on the block, part of a wider effort to sell out of such
activities in Europe following similar moves in the United
States, financial daily Les Echos reported on Friday.
** EBay Inc agreed to sell its Rent.com unit to
PRIMEDIA on Thursday, as the company shifts away from classified
and listings businesses to focus on other e-commerce and
payments efforts.
** Part-nationalized British bank Lloyds said on
Thursday, the sale of 632 retail bank branches to The
Co-Operative Group was proving to be "highly complex", signaling
a deal may take longer than planned and could even fall apart.