Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 26 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Monday:

** Roche Holding AG on Monday extended its $5.7 billion cash bid for U.S. gene decoder Illumina for a second time as the Swiss drugmaker sticks to its tried and tested M&A strategy of playing a long game.

** Private equity group Permira is preparing a sale of Iglo, the maker of Birds Eye fish fingers, after approaches from rival buyout firms that could result in a 3 billion euro ($4 billion) deal, people familiar with the situation said.

** Acquisition-hungry Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc said it agreed to buy Russian pharma company Natur Produkt International, JSC for about $180 million to tap into the over-the-counter (OTC) market in the country.

** British mobile banking technology and services firm Monitise Plc has agreed to buy privately held U.S. rival Clairmail for $173 million, expanding its reach on the key North American market.

** Energy management company Comverge Inc, which has been exploring strategic alternatives for over a year, said it will be taken private by H.I.G. Capital in a $49 million cash deal.

** Carrols Restaurant Group Inc agreed to buy 278 Burger King restaurants in a cash-and-stock deal that will make the company the biggest Burger King franchisee in the world. Ca r rols, currently the largest U.S. Burger King franchisee, will pay $15.8 million in cash and give a 28.9 percent stake in the company to Burger King.

** HSBC , Europe's biggest bank, said it was in talks over a possible sale of its Mauritius retail banking and wealth management division, as it sells non-core assets to boost investor returns.

** Egyptian group EFG Hermes and Qatari Islamic investment bank QInvest are in talks about a possible merger of some operations to create an investment bank covering the Arab world, Africa, Turkey and south and southeast Asia.

** Russian tycoon Oleg Deripaska is ready to buy RUSAL's 25 percent blocking stake in Norilsk Nickel to resolve a shareholder dispute at the world's largest aluminium producer, a source close to the RUSAL board said on Monday.

** Spain's La Caixa said on Monday its board would meet to decide on a takeover of smaller rival Banca Civica by its listed arm CaixaBank, creating the country's biggest domestic bank by assets.

** China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd has joined with Australia's Qantas to set up a regional low-cost carrier, marking the first move by a big Chinese airline into the growing but overcrowded no-frills sector.

** Indonesian retailer PT Hero Supermarket has won rights to franchise Swedish furniture giant IKEA stores in Indonesia, the company said on Monday.

** Britain's largest garden centre operator, The Garden Centre Group, said on Monday it had agreed to sell the business to private equity firm Terra Firma in a deal which values it at 276 million pounds ($438 million).

** Italian construction group Salini has boosted its stake in Italy's Impregilo to 25.37 percent, it said in a statement on Monday, escalating a battle for control of Italy's biggest builder.

** Marvell Technology Group Ltd said it recommended shareholders reject a mini-tender offer by TRC Capital Corp to purchase up to 6 million of the chipmaker's shares.