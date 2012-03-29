Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

March 29 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Thursday.

** French utility GDF Suez SA is ready to pay 6 billion pounds ($9.5 billion) for the 30 percent of British electricity producer International Power Plc it does not already own.

** Roche would be open to further raising its bid for Illumina above its latest $51 a share offer, if the U.S. gene sequencing company engaged in talks and Roche saw more value in its business, a source familiar with the situation said.

Earlier in the day, Roche raised its bid for Illumina to $6.7 billion to win over shareholders ahead of a key vote on April the 18th to renew Illumina's board members.

** The Co-Operative Group raised doubts about its bid to buy some of Lloyds retail bank branches, estimated to be worth about 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion), as regulators put the proposed deal under intense scrutiny.

** FMC Technologies said it signed a four year agreement with Brazil's national oil company Petrobras for $1.5 billion.

** Cunningham Lindsey, an insurance claims management company controlled by buyout firm Stone Point Capital LLC, is up for sale and could fetch more than $1 billion, sources familiar with the situation said.

** Two main shareholders in Portugal's Brisa launched a takeover bid of around 700 million euros ($929.39 million)for the rest of the motorway operator, which could thwart plans by Spain's Abertis to increase its stake in the group.

** Irish financial services group IFG has sold its international division to private equity fund manager AnaCap for 70 million pounds ($111 million), the company said.

** The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) said it had purchased an equity stake worth $45 million in KazExportAstyk, the third-largest grain producer and biggest oilseed producer in Kazakhstan.

** Diana Shipping signed shipbuilding contracts with China Shipbuilding Trading and Jiangnan Shipyard for the purchase of two Ice Class Panamax Dry Bulk Carriers for $29 million per vessel, and expects to take delivery of the vessels during the fourth quarter of 2013.

** Derma Sciences Inc said it will buy privately held MedEfficiency Inc for $14.5 million to gain access to its device that will help support Derma's treatment of diabetes-induced foot ulcers.

** British stockbroker Arden Partners has received a 9 million pound ($14.3 million) bid approach from a former director, as tough market conditions spur consolidation among many of the UK's smaller investment banks.

** Fedders Lloyd Corp Ltd approves assigning rights, title, interest in the 'LLOYD' Blue logo to Lloyd Electric and Engineering for 138.9 million rupees ($2.73 million).

** Credit Agricole said it is in talks to sell all of its CLSA brokerage brand to China's Citic Securities , in a change of strategy, and has dropped a second transaction to sell a stake in its Cheuvreux brokerage.

** HSBC, Europe's biggest bank, plans to buy Lloyds Banking Group's retail operations in the United Arab Emirates, four sources said.

** Oracle Group said it bought ClearTrial for an undisclosed price.

** Liberty Mutual, one of the largest insurance companies in the world, said it would enter the Russian market with a deal to acquire KIT Finance Insurance, which primarily writes auto coverage in St. Petersburg and Moscow.

** Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya, scrambling to raise funds to rescue his ailing Kingfisher Airlines Ltd, is considering the sale of all or part of his stake in his flagship beer business to Dutch brewer Heineken NV, said people familiar with the situation.

** Loss-making General Motors unit Opel denied a newspaper report it was considering the sale of its Eisenach car plant in Germany, where it manufactures the Corsa subcompact and is due to begin building the Junior small car later this year.

** British bingo and casino operator Rank said it ended talks to buy the casino business of private-equity owned Gala Coral Group as the terms of the proposed deal were not beneficial for Rank.

** EU regulators are set to approve a bid by IAG, the owner of British Airways, to acquire Lufthansa's British unit bmi after IAG offered to give up additional airport slots, a person familiar with the matter said.

** Tata Communications and Vodafone have both been given more time to decide whether they want to bid for British telecoms group Cable & Wireless Worldwide.

** Actuant Corp said it acquired Turotest, which provides design and manufacture of instrument panels, gauges and senders serving the Brazilian agriculture and industrial markets.

** No price had been agreed for Algeria's planned purchase of 51 percent of Vimpelcom's Algerian mobile phone unit Djezzy, the country's finance minister said, adding talks could take months.

** Mednax announced the acquisition of three practices in Sacramento, California, and disclosed no additional terms of the transactions.

** Liberty Mutual Insurance Group said it acquired Russian company KIT Finance Insurance, and disclosed no financial terms of the agreement.