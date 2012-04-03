Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 3 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 0900 GMT on Tuesday.
** Lawmakers from two of Indonesia's most powerful political
parties voiced opposition on Tuesday to a bid by Singapore's DBS
Group to take over local lender Bank Danamon
, and said they wanted to bar heavy foreign ownership
of local banks.
But they signaled they may not be able to stop the $7.2
billion deal that would be the largest-ever foreign takeover in
southeast Asia's biggest economy, at least for now.
** Major shareholders in gene sequencing firm Illumina
are at odds after Roche asked them to press
the U.S. firm to enter takeover talks following its management's
rejection of an improved $6.7 billion bid from Roche.
** North American brewer Molson Coors pipped close
rival Asahi on Tuesday to buy east European brewer
StarBev from CVC Capital Partners for 2.65 billion
euros ($3.5 billion) in what analysts said was a high-priced
deal.
** Top shareholder Carl Icahn is set to buy CVR Energy
, after 55 percent of the crude oil refiner's outstanding
stock was tendered to the billionaire investor.
"I stand ready, willing and able to pay $2.26 billion to
purchase all CVR shares that I don't currently own as soon as
the board permits me to do so," Icahn said in a letter to the
board of the company.
** Deutsche Bank AG is expected to sell its asset
management business to U.S. institutional asset manager
Guggenheim Partners for between 1.5 billion and 1.6 billion
euros ($2-2.13 billion), two people familiar with the deal told
Reuters.
** Dubai builder Arabtec shares jumped to their
highest in a month after Abu Dhabi investment firm Aabar doubled
its stake to 10.45 percent.
Aabar Investments, which scrapped a $1.7 billion
deal to take a majority stake in Arabtec two years ago, has
raised its holding in the builder, according to a filing on the
Dubai stock exchange on Tuesday.
** Singapore state investor Temasek Holdings and private
equity firm RRJ Capital bought nearly half of the shares in the
$1.34 billion offering by PetroChina Co's unit Kunlun Energy Co
Ltd, two sources with direct knowledge of the deal said on
Tuesday.
** Royal Bank of Canada said on Tuesday it agreed to
acquire the 50 percent stake in RBC Dexia that it does not
already own from its joint-venture partner Banque Internationale
à Luxembourg S. A. for 837.5 million euros ($1.11 billion)
** The European Commission said on Tuesday it had opened an
in-depth investigation to determine whether sale of the
Luxembourg arm of Franco-Belgian lender Dexia was
appropriately conducted and did not include state aid.
Qatar and Luxembourg have agreed to buy bailed-out Dexia's
private and retail banking arm there, Banque Internationale
Luxembourg (BIL), for 730 million euros ($971 million).
** San Miguel Corp will make its first foray into the
transportation sector by taking an indirect stake in Philippine
Airlines Inc (PAL), the company said, as it looks to continue
its expansion away from its traditional food and drink business.
San Miguel is set to acquire an indirect stake in
flag carrier PAL by buying 49 percent of its parent,
PAL Holdings, company president Ramon Ang said on Tuesday.
Sources with knowledge of the deal, which has been expected
in some form for a few months and would be worth around 21.7
billion pesos ($508 million) based on Monday's closing price,
said an announcement may come after a meeting on Tuesday.
** British oil explorer Cairn Energy has agreed to
buy Agora Oil & Gas for $450 million to increase its drilling in
Britain and Norway in 2012 and expand its lower risk, near-term
exploration assets.
** Kuwait's Burgan Bank is close to a deal to buy
EFG Eurobank's 70 percent stake in Eurobank Tekfen,
three banking sources said, in a $350 million sale which would
help shore up the struggling Greek lender.
** Biomet Inc offered to acquire Depuy Trauma
Business for about $280 million.
** Lloyd's of London insurer Omega said
one of three would-be buyers it turned away last year has come
back with a reduced approach valuing it at about 160 million
pounds ($256.23 million).
** Nigeria's Diamond Bank said on Tuesday it
will ask shareholders for their approval to enter into merger
talks with other banks and to raise $200 million in bonds.
** Israeli energy and insurance conglomerate Delek Group
said it would receive a $150 million loan from UBS
and was examining the sale of its 50 percent stake in
desalination firm IDE Technologies.
** Italy's biggest commercial broadcaster Mediaset said on
Tuesday it had sold its stake in Dutch television production
company Endemol, exiting the creator of "Big Brother" after a
debt restructuring handed control of the company to creditors.
Mediaset, which in March had to slash its traditionally
generous dividend to conserve resources in a difficult year,
declined to disclose the value of the deal which Italian daily
Il Sole 24 Ore said was 72 million euros ($96 million).
** Technology distributor Arrow Electronics said it
will buy Altimate, a distributor of computing products and
services, for 48.1 million euros ($63.98 million) to expand in
Europe.
** Full House Resorts Inc said it would acquire the
Silver Slipper Casino in Mississippi for $70 million, exclusive
of estimated cash.
** Flagstone Reinsurance Holdings SA said on Monday,
it would sell Island Heritage for about $68 million in cash.
** Flagstone Reinsurance Holdings said it will sell
its Lloyd's operations to specialty insurance business ANV
Holdings BV for about $48 million in cash.
** Halma PLC said it acquired the trade and assets
of Sensorex Inc for $37.5 million, and bought Accutome Inc for
$20 million.
** Sunbelt Rentals Inc, a unit of Ashtead Group PLC,
said it bought Topp Construction Services Inc and its related
company, Precision Steel Works LLC for $33.5 million.
** Merge Healthcare Inc agreed to sell Merge Health
Information Kiosks and related equipment to Higi LLC for $2.75
million.
** Siemens AG said it has access to 80.69 percent
of IBS AG shares.
** Private equity firm Longreach Group has hired Morgan
Stanley to explore the sale of its majority stake in
Taiwanese lender EnTie Commercial Bank Ltd, a source
familiar with the matter told Reuters.
** Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), the owner of
London's Gatwick and City airports, and a JP Morgan-led
consortium are to fight each other for control of Edinburgh
Airport and are set to submit final bids next week, sources
close to the process said.
** CME Group Inc said it acquired Greenx Holdings
LLC, and said it will migrate GreenX contracts and open interest
to CME Group's portfolio of products.
** Russia's Magnitogorsk Iron & Steel Works said
on Tuesday that a Chelyabinsk court had issued an injunction to
block its purchase of Australia's Flinders mines
following a shareholder lawsuit.
** Dutch bicycle-maker Accell said on Tuesday it
is in exclusive talks with Raleigh Cycle Limited and its
shareholders to acquire the famous British bike brand.
** The head of Austrian savings bank Steiermaerkische
Sparkasse said he was interested in buying some
Balkan assets from nationalized lender Hypo Alpe Adria, a
newspaper reported.
** DCC PLC said it would sell Altimate Group to
Arrow Electronics Inc for E48.1 million, of which E41.0 million
is payable in cash on completion.
** London Stock Exchange boss Xavier Rolet passed a
crucial test of his leadership on Tuesday when his shareholders
back the takeover of clearing house LCH.Clearnet, his first
major deal.
** ICAP Corporates has bought New York-based cotton
options broker VIP Commodities, beating out bids from three
other firms, as part of an expansion of its softs business, it
said on Monday.
** Dell Inc said it acquired Clerity Solutions, and
did not disclose financial terms of the transaction.
** Solazyme Inc said it formed a joint venture with
Bunge Global Innovation LLC for commercial-scale renewable oil
production facility in Brazil, and disclosed no financial terms
of the agreement.
** Ensign Group Inc said its unit acquired
Utah-based zion's Way Home Health and Hospice.
** W.W. Grainger Inc said it acquired AnFreixo, a
votorantim company, and did not disclose terms of the deal.
** WPP PLC said it acquired all the assets of
Effectiveui Inc.
** Parker Hannifin said it acquired Snap-tite Inc.