Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 4 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday.

** GDF Suez said on Wednesday it would consider whether to pursue its plan to buy out minority shareholders in International Power after the British company rejected its French parent's 6 billion pound ($9.6 billion) offer for the 30 percent it does not already own.

** Lawmakers from two of Indonesia's most powerful political parties voiced opposition on Tuesday to a bid by Singapore's DBS Group to take over local lender Bank Danamon , and said they wanted to bar heavy foreign ownership of local banks.

But they signaled they may not be able to stop the $7.2 billion deal that would be the largest ever foreign takeover in Southeast Asia's biggest economy, at least for now.

** Roche Holding AG stepped up its charm offensive towards Illumina shareholders as it battles to take over the U.S. gene sequencing company, telling them its increased $6.7 billion bid represented concrete value in a high-risk market.

** US Airways Group sees $1.5 billion in synergies from a potential merger with AMR Corp, the bankrupt parent of American Airlines, The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday.

** San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' biggest conglomerate, said it will buy minority stakes worth a total $500 million in flag-carrier Philippine Airlines and a sister airline, extending its business reach as it seeks to out-grow the local economy.

** Printed circuit boards maker Viasystems Group Inc will acquire smaller rival DDi Corp for about $268 million in cash, to add more products to its portfolio and expand its manufacturing base in North America.

** Dutch technology firm TKH Group said it will make a voluntary offer to acquire the outstanding shares in Frankfurt-listed Augusta Technologie AG for 161 million euros ($215 million).

** DDR Corp said it acquired two prime shopping centers valued at $140 million.

** Capita Plc said it would buy AXA's Bluefin Corporate Consulting for 50 million pounds ($79.9 million).

** Ocwen Financial Corp said the base purchase price for the Saxon transaction was $73.8 million. On Oct. 24, Morgan Stanley announced plans to sell Saxon to Ocwen for $59.3 million.

** Equal Energy Ltd said it would enter into a joint agreement with Atlas Resource Partners on a drilling program in the Mississippi lime play, and added the deal is worth $18 million.

** NXP Semiconductors NV said it bought Dutch electronic design and IP company Catena Group. Upon completion of the deal, NXP will own 100 percent of Cantera shares.

** Reliance Steel & Aluminum has acquired National Specialty Alloys, a specialty alloy processor and distributor of premium stainless steel and nickel alloy bars and shapes. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

** Swiss technology firm Buehler AG has bought vacuum technology specialist Leybold Optics, from EQT, the private equity firm backed by Sweden's Wallenberg family, two people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

** WPP Plc said its unit, Burson-Marsteller bought the assets of U.S. lobby company Crowdverb.

** EDF said it expects Italy's market regulator to rule next week on whether the French power company is offering a fair price to buy out minority shareholders in Italian power producer Edison.

** The electrical and automation unit of Larsen & Toubro Ltd said it acquired Thalest Ltd, a UK-based holding company.

** Greece's Eurobank said on Wednesday that Alpha Bank violated its obligations when it decided to scrap a planned merger of the two lenders.

** RPM International Inc said its Rust-Oleum Group acquired HiChem Paint Technologies, an Australian manufacturer of automotive after market coatings, and did not disclose financial terms of the deal.

** Members of the Louis Dreyfus family and Russia's conglomerate Sistema will establish an agricultural joint venture in Russia, Sistema said in a statement on Wednesday.