Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 4 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday.
** GDF Suez said on Wednesday it would consider
whether to pursue its plan to buy out minority shareholders in
International Power after the British company rejected
its French parent's 6 billion pound ($9.6 billion) offer for the
30 percent it does not already own.
** Lawmakers from two of Indonesia's most powerful political
parties voiced opposition on Tuesday to a bid by Singapore's DBS
Group to take over local lender Bank Danamon
, and said they wanted to bar heavy foreign ownership
of local banks.
But they signaled they may not be able to stop the $7.2
billion deal that would be the largest ever foreign takeover in
Southeast Asia's biggest economy, at least for now.
** Roche Holding AG stepped up its charm offensive
towards Illumina shareholders as it battles to take
over the U.S. gene sequencing company, telling them its
increased $6.7 billion bid represented concrete value in a
high-risk market.
** US Airways Group sees $1.5 billion in synergies
from a potential merger with AMR Corp, the bankrupt
parent of American Airlines, The Wall Street Journal reported on
Tuesday.
** San Miguel Corp, the Philippines' biggest
conglomerate, said it will buy minority stakes worth a total
$500 million in flag-carrier Philippine Airlines and a sister
airline, extending its business reach as it seeks to out-grow
the local economy.
** Printed circuit boards maker Viasystems Group Inc
will acquire smaller rival DDi Corp for about
$268 million in cash, to add more products to its portfolio and
expand its manufacturing base in North America.
** Dutch technology firm TKH Group said it will
make a voluntary offer to acquire the outstanding shares in
Frankfurt-listed Augusta Technologie AG for 161
million euros ($215 million).
** DDR Corp said it acquired two prime shopping
centers valued at $140 million.
** Capita Plc said it would buy AXA's Bluefin
Corporate Consulting for 50 million pounds ($79.9 million).
** Ocwen Financial Corp said the base purchase price
for the Saxon transaction was $73.8 million. On Oct. 24, Morgan
Stanley announced plans to sell Saxon to Ocwen for $59.3
million.
** Equal Energy Ltd said it would enter into a joint
agreement with Atlas Resource Partners on a drilling
program in the Mississippi lime play, and added the deal is
worth $18 million.
** NXP Semiconductors NV said it bought Dutch
electronic design and IP company Catena Group. Upon completion
of the deal, NXP will own 100 percent of Cantera shares.
** Reliance Steel & Aluminum has acquired National
Specialty Alloys, a specialty alloy processor and distributor of
premium stainless steel and nickel alloy bars and shapes. Terms
of the transaction were not disclosed.
** Swiss technology firm Buehler AG has bought vacuum
technology specialist Leybold Optics, from EQT, the private
equity firm backed by Sweden's Wallenberg family, two people
familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.
** WPP Plc said its unit, Burson-Marsteller bought
the assets of U.S. lobby company Crowdverb.
** EDF said it expects Italy's market regulator to
rule next week on whether the French power company is offering a
fair price to buy out minority shareholders in Italian power
producer Edison.
** The electrical and automation unit of Larsen & Toubro Ltd
said it acquired Thalest Ltd, a UK-based holding
company.
** Greece's Eurobank said on Wednesday that Alpha
Bank violated its obligations when it decided to scrap
a planned merger of the two lenders.
** RPM International Inc said its Rust-Oleum Group
acquired HiChem Paint Technologies, an Australian manufacturer
of automotive after market coatings, and did not disclose
financial terms of the deal.
** Members of the Louis Dreyfus family and Russia's
conglomerate Sistema will establish an agricultural
joint venture in Russia, Sistema said in a statement on
Wednesday.