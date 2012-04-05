Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

Google's digital assistant comes to new Android phones
April 5 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Thursday.
** Japan's government plans to take a majority stake in Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco), with a 1 trillion yen ($12.16 billion) capital injection, in a deal that may see it gain more than two-thirds of the company's voting rights, the Nikkei reported on Wednesday.
** Blackstone agreed on Wednesday to buy 69 warehouses in the United States valued at around A$800 million ($820.4 million) from Australia's Dexus Property Group, Bloomberg reported on Thursday citing a person with knowledge of the deal.
** U.S. healthcare products and medical device maker Covidien said it would buy Israel-based Oridion Systems for about $300 million in cash.
** The sale of the Egyptian arm of Greece's Piraeus Bank , valued at over $200 million, has attracted five potential bidders from the Middle East and North Africa region, two sources told Reuters on Thursday.
** HSBC Holdings PLC said it would sell its 19.9 percent stake in Montagu Private Equity LLP to MLLP Holdings Limited, a company indirectly owned by Montagu's management, and will acquire assets worth about 5.7 million pounds ($9.05 million) on completion.
** Greece's EFG Eurobank is close to a deal to sell its 70 percent stake in Turkish unit Tekfen to Kuwait's Burgan Bank, it said on Thursday.
** Sweden-based telecoms firm TeliaSonera said on Thursday it has sold its stake in Cambodian telecoms operator Smart Mobile and in a related move boosted its holding instead in Nepal's biggest mobile firm, Ncell.
** The sale of a controlling stake in Russia's largest carmaker AvtoVAZ to Renault-Nissan will be postponed until at least the end of April, said the head of Russian Technologies, which holds a nearly 30 percent stake in AvtoVAZ.
** Italian market regulator Consob said on Wednesday EDF needed to raise the price it had proposed to buy out shareholders of Italy's Edison, putting a question mark over the French group's plans to take control of the Italian utility.
** Owners of Slovenia's Mercator are likely to form a consortium later in April to sell some 68 percent of the country's largest food retailer, daily Finance reported on Thursday.
* Unit Nebras Power to acquire BTU Power's stake in Asia Gulf Power, Asia Gulf Power Service and BTU Rades for $93 million
* Advent won't withdraw offer after deadline-sources (Adds sources on Advent bid)