Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 11 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Wednesday:
** Richmont Holdings, a former shareholder of Avon Products
Inc, is preparing a takeover offer for the beauty
products company that rejected a $10 billion offer from a
smaller rival earlier this month, the Fortune magazine reported.
** Bain Capital LLC said on Tuesday it is considering
raising $6 billion to $8 billion for a new global buyout fund
and offering investors up to three options on fees it charges to
manage the money, according to two people with direct knowledge
of the matter.
** Indonesia will find it difficult to block DBS Group's
$7.2 billion bid to take over Bank Danamon
based on current rules but any rejection could be a big blow to
investor sentiment, the chief executive of the Singapore lender
said.
** Japanese drug maker Takeda Pharmaceutical said
it will buy U.S. specialty drug company URL Pharma Inc for an
upfront payment of $800 million with possible additional
payments based on future performance.
** Private equity firm CVC Capital Partners will pay around
HK$5 billion ($644 million) to buy telecom and broadband assets
of City Telecom H.K. Limited, the Hong Kong-listed
company said, in Asia's largest private equity-backed deal this
year.
** Italian government-owned ship builder Fincantieri SpA is
among the suitors vying for a controlling stake in
Singapore-listed STX OSV Holdings, a source familiar
with the matter told Reuters.
** Activist investor Carl Icahn has raised his stake in
health information website WebMD Health Corp to 13.12
percent from 11.64 percent, according to a regulatory filing.
** Healthcare products distributor Henry Schein Inc
said it will buy privately held Dutch company AUV Veterinary
Services BV for an undisclosed amount to enter the Dutch and
Belgian animal health markets.
** Qatar National Bank has made a revised, higher
bid for Denizbank, the Turkish unit of stricken
Belgian lender Dexia, four sources familiar with the
matter said. Dexia is understood to be looking for up to $4
billion for the bank.
** Volkswagen's luxury-car division Audi
plans to announce the acquisition of Ducati next week,
having completed a due diligence assessment of the Italian
motorcycle maker, two people familiar with the matter said.
** Dutch engineering firm Arcadis said it would
acquire Davis Langdon & Seah, an Asia-based cost and project
management consultancy with a leading position in most of the
region's markets.
** Thomas Cook Group Plc has given an unnamed French
bank the mandate to sell its Thomas Cook France unit as part of
a strategic review, French website La Tribune.fr reported citing
a source close to the matter.
** Private-equity funds including Carlyle Group and
Sequoia Capital are in separate talks to invest about $40
million to $50 million in JSM Corp, which operates the Indian
franchises of Hard Rock Cafe and California Pizza Kitchen, two
sources with knowledge of the matter said.
** Travelzoo Inc, a publisher of travel newsletters
and websites that has seen its shares plunge 75 percent since
July last year, is planning to sell itself, three people
familiar with the matter said. The company has a market value of
$336.1 million.
** Schlumberger Ltd, the world's largest oilfield
services company, will sell its piping and fitting unit to
National Oilwell Varco in a cash deal, the firms said on
Tuesday.