Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 13 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 1330 GMT on Friday:

** Brazil's Cosan is in talks to buy British BG Group's stake in the gas distributor Comgas, in a deal that would further diversify the Brazilian energy group. BG and Cosan confirmed on Thursday their negotiations over BG's 60 percent stake in Comgas.

Their statements followed a report by Brazilian magazine Exame that the companies were discussing the sale of BG's stake for 2.5 billion reais ($1.37 billion).

** Private equity firm Hellman & Friedman said on Thursday it is exploring a sale of AlixPartners in a deal that could value the restructuring advisory firm at more than $1 billion, according to four people familiar with the matter.

** Japan's Able & Partners Inc, a holding company with real estate operations, said on Friday it has agreed to be purchased by AC Corp in a deal priced at 33 billion yen ($407 million).

** Poland may push its coal miner JSW into buying state-owned rival KHW if the latter fails to place its 1 billion zloty ($316 million) bond issue, daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Friday without naming its sources.

** Hebei Iron & Steel Group Co, China's largest steel producer, is investing about C$194 million ($195 million) for a stake in Canada iron ore developer Alderon Iron Ore Corp , as Chinese steelmakers look for cheaper ore to cut their production costs.

** Hair-salon operator Regis Corp has agreed to sell its minority stake in European peer Provalliance to the Provost family for 80 million euros ($105.40 million), to focus on its core North American operations.

** Britain's Daisy Group said on Friday it was buying Worldwide Group Holdings for an initial 28 million pounds ($44.7 million) in a deal that will add audio-conferencing to its telecoms offer for business customers.

** Deutsche Telekom is interested in bidding for regional cable player Tele Columbus to shore up its position in its key home market and counter the rise of cable groups Liberty Global and Kabel Deutschland, sources told Reuters.

** Three European railway companies are interested in buying all or part of Greece's railway business, as the debt-laden country sells assets to satisfy its lenders, people familiar with the discussions told Reuters.

** Polish broadcaster is in talks with Ringier Axel Springer (RAS), German publisher Axel Spinger's joint venture with Swiss Ringier, over partnership in Onet.pl, which could see RAS taking control of Poland's top web portal, TVN said.

** Poland's gas monopoly PGNiG is not interested in buying Slovakia's gas transport and distribution firm SPP, it said in a statement.