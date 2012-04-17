Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** China Petrochemical Corp (Sinopec Group) is in talks with Repsol to buy the Spanish oil major's Argentine unit YPF, even though YPF faces nationalisation, a Chinese financial news website reported on Tuesday.

Citing a source close to Sinopec, Caixin.com said China's second-largest oil company had reached a non-binding agreement to take over YPF for more than $15 billion.

** Volkswagen's Audi unit has agreed to buy thoroughbred Italian motorcycle maker Ducati for about 860 million euros ($1.12 billion) including debt, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Private equity firm Carlyle Group LP is looking to sell auto parts supplier Metaldyne and hopes to fetch as much as $1 billion as it cashes in on a strong recovery in vehicle production volumes, according to people familiar with the matter.

** Spanish construction company ACS said on Tuesday it has begun a process of accelerated book building to sell shares in Iberdrola worth 3.69 percent of the energy group.

** A Toshiba Corp unit said on Tuesday it plans to buy IBM Corp's point-of-sale terminal business for $850 million, aiming to secure clients such as Wal-mart Stores Inc and Toys "R" Us Inc in a global push.

** Ventas Inc said it agreed to buy 16 private senior living communities from affiliates of Sunrise Senior Living Inc and its institutional joint venture partner for $362 million.

** Extra Space Storage Inc said on Monday it has agreed to buy out its partner Prudential Real Estate Investors from their joint venture ESS PRISA III LLC for $160 million in cash.

** Audio technology company DTS Inc said it will buy SRS Labs Inc in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $148 million including acquired cash, to expand its portfolio of audio-related patents and trademarks.

** Turkey's national carrier Turkish Airlines is threatening to pull out of its tie-up with Bosnia's flag-carrier BH Airlines after the Bosnian government said it can invest no more money in the joint venture.

** Private equity firm CVC, facing heavy potential losses on its Australian TV network Nine Entertainment, plans to kick off the sale of the group's ticket agency this week when it sends information to suitors, a source said on Tuesday.

** Deutsche Telekom may look into selling its units in the United Kingdom and the Netherlands as early as next year after having given local management time to improve results, Financial Times Deutschland reported on Tuesday.

** Italian insurer Unipol laid down its conditions on Monday for pressing ahead with the rescue of peer Fondiaria-SAI, saying it wanted to own 66.7 percent of the new merged group that would become Italy's No. 2 insurer.

** FedEx Corp said on Tuesday it is in talks to possibly buy French express company TATEX, less than two weeks after announcing plans to buy family-owned Polish shipping company Opek Sp. Z o.o., as it expands in Europe with small takeovers.