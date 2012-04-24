Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 24 The following bids, mergers,
acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian
companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:
** Shareholders in Russian mobile phone firm MegaFon
have agreed a deal that gives control to the
country's richest man, Alisher Usmanov, and nets a $3.25 billion
payout for Nordic telecoms firm Teliasonera, over 18
times its original investment.
** Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to buy Cove Energy
for 1.12 billion pounds ($1.8 billion), lifting its
offer to access East Africa's huge gas reserves, but failing to
quell hopes of a bid battle for the Mozambique-focused explorer.
** Miner Anglo American has sold the South African
arm of steelmaker Scaw Metals for $440 million to an investment
consortium in a long-awaited deal, bringing proceeds from its
drive to divest non-core assets to $3.7 billion over two years.
** Swiss Re and its private equity partners Apax
and PAI are in pole position to acquire Groupama's GAN
Eurocourtage unit for about 600 million euros ($792.18 million),
people familiar with the situation said.
** Aluminum Corp of China Ltd said it
has agreed to buy 29.9 percent of imported coking coal supplier
Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd for HK$2.39 billion
($307.92 million) to strengthen its downstream logistics
operations.
** An undisclosed institutional investor in Macau casino
operator Galaxy Entertainment Ltd sold about $141
million stake in the company, a source familiar with the matter
told Reuters on Tuesday.
** Smiths News, Britain's biggest wholesaler of
newspapers, magazines and books, bought education products
distributor Hedgelane Ltd for 38 million pounds ($61.2 million)
to diversify outside its core newspaper and magazine business.
** Banco de Credito, Peru's largest bank, said on
Tuesday it has bought a 60.6 percent stake in Chilean brokerage
IM Trust to create a regional investment bank as it expands
services for investors on the new regional MILA stock exchange.
** Nasdaq OMX and LCH.Clearnet have agreed a share
deal that involves the U.S. exchange taking a stake in the
latter in return for LCH acquiring a Nasdaq-owned clearing
house.
** Cable & Wireless Worldwide shareholder Orbis said
it would be prepared to retain its 19 percent stake in the
corporate telecoms company if Vodafone took control.
** Gol Linhas Aéreas , Brazil's
second-largest airline, is in talks to sell an additional 17
percent stake to U.S. carrier Delta Airlines to better
cope with rising costs and declining market share, daily
newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.
** Finnish kitchen utensils and gardening tools maker
Fiskars and Sweden's Investor have merged
their shareholdings in Finnish ship and power plant engine maker
Wartsila, giving them a joint 19 percent stake.
** Japan's Nidec Corp said on Tuesday it will make
Nidec Sankyo Corp a wholly owned subsidiary through a
share swap to increase management efficiency and speed up the
decision-making process.
** Italian clothing group Benetton and menswear
maker Ermenegildo Zegna both said said on Tuesday they had taken
stakes in cashmere specialist Brunello Cucinelli, which
completed an initial public offering in Milan.
** Italian motorway operator Atlantia is
considering buying Brazilian peer EcoRodovias from
Impregilo if the Italian builder sells its stake,
Atlantia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said on Tuesday.
** Buyout group CVC Capital Partners Ltd has agreed
to buy the majority of restructuring advisory firm AlixPartners
, betting that the firm can grow in turnarounds, where
it made its name, and also in wider consulting.
** Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) is
considering merging its Zambian unit with one or more other
local lenders to meet a new regulatory minimum capital of $100
million, its group chief executive said on Tuesday.
** Sears Canada Inc said it will sell its Cantrex
Group operations to Nationwide Marketing Group LLC, but retain
ownership of Corbeil Electrique Inc.