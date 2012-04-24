Deals of the day -- mergers and acquisitions

April 24 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals involving European, U.S. and Asian companies were reported by 2000 GMT on Tuesday:

** Shareholders in Russian mobile phone firm MegaFon have agreed a deal that gives control to the country's richest man, Alisher Usmanov, and nets a $3.25 billion payout for Nordic telecoms firm Teliasonera, over 18 times its original investment.

** Royal Dutch Shell has agreed to buy Cove Energy for 1.12 billion pounds ($1.8 billion), lifting its offer to access East Africa's huge gas reserves, but failing to quell hopes of a bid battle for the Mozambique-focused explorer.

** Miner Anglo American has sold the South African arm of steelmaker Scaw Metals for $440 million to an investment consortium in a long-awaited deal, bringing proceeds from its drive to divest non-core assets to $3.7 billion over two years.

** Swiss Re and its private equity partners Apax and PAI are in pole position to acquire Groupama's GAN Eurocourtage unit for about 600 million euros ($792.18 million), people familiar with the situation said.

** Aluminum Corp of China Ltd said it has agreed to buy 29.9 percent of imported coking coal supplier Winsway Coking Coal Holdings Ltd for HK$2.39 billion ($307.92 million) to strengthen its downstream logistics operations.

** An undisclosed institutional investor in Macau casino operator Galaxy Entertainment Ltd sold about $141 million stake in the company, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Tuesday.

** Smiths News, Britain's biggest wholesaler of newspapers, magazines and books, bought education products distributor Hedgelane Ltd for 38 million pounds ($61.2 million) to diversify outside its core newspaper and magazine business.

** Banco de Credito, Peru's largest bank, said on Tuesday it has bought a 60.6 percent stake in Chilean brokerage IM Trust to create a regional investment bank as it expands services for investors on the new regional MILA stock exchange.

** Nasdaq OMX and LCH.Clearnet have agreed a share deal that involves the U.S. exchange taking a stake in the latter in return for LCH acquiring a Nasdaq-owned clearing house.

** Cable & Wireless Worldwide shareholder Orbis said it would be prepared to retain its 19 percent stake in the corporate telecoms company if Vodafone took control.

** Gol Linhas Aéreas , Brazil's second-largest airline, is in talks to sell an additional 17 percent stake to U.S. carrier Delta Airlines to better cope with rising costs and declining market share, daily newspaper Folha de S. Paulo reported on Tuesday.

** Finnish kitchen utensils and gardening tools maker Fiskars and Sweden's Investor have merged their shareholdings in Finnish ship and power plant engine maker Wartsila, giving them a joint 19 percent stake.

** Japan's Nidec Corp said on Tuesday it will make Nidec Sankyo Corp a wholly owned subsidiary through a share swap to increase management efficiency and speed up the decision-making process.

** Italian clothing group Benetton and menswear maker Ermenegildo Zegna both said said on Tuesday they had taken stakes in cashmere specialist Brunello Cucinelli, which completed an initial public offering in Milan.

** Italian motorway operator Atlantia is considering buying Brazilian peer EcoRodovias from Impregilo if the Italian builder sells its stake, Atlantia Chief Executive Giovanni Castellucci said on Tuesday.

** Buyout group CVC Capital Partners Ltd has agreed to buy the majority of restructuring advisory firm AlixPartners , betting that the firm can grow in turnarounds, where it made its name, and also in wider consulting.

** Nigeria's United Bank for Africa (UBA) is considering merging its Zambian unit with one or more other local lenders to meet a new regulatory minimum capital of $100 million, its group chief executive said on Tuesday.

** Sears Canada Inc said it will sell its Cantrex Group operations to Nationwide Marketing Group LLC, but retain ownership of Corbeil Electrique Inc.